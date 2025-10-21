This Pretty Baby-Blue Bridge In America's Midwest Is A Landmark Connecting 2 States Over Sparkling Waters

Before there was the Brooklyn Bridge, there was the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. While Cleveland has the once-grand double-decker Detroit-Superior Bridge, Cincinnati (together with Covington, Kentucky) can claim the Roebling Bridge as its very own National Historic Landmark with a monumental place in bridge history. Opened in 1867, the bridge is 16 years older than the Brooklyn Bridge, which wouldn't exist without the Roebling Bridge to precede it. That's because the namesake architect of both bridges, John A. Roebling, built the Roebling Bridge as a kind of proof of concept for the larger Brooklyn Bridge.

The bridges' appearances are strikingly similar, most notably marked by the Gothic-style stone towers and suspension cables that keep it elegantly aloft. But what's perhaps most alluring about the Roebling Bridge (which was later applied to the Brooklyn Bridge) is its dedicated footpaths, allowing people to experience its towering structure up close and relish in magnificent views over the Ohio River coupled with the skylines of Kentucky and Ohio.

When construction of the Roebling Bridge was completed (at the time called the Cincinnati-Covington Bridge), it was the longest suspension bridge in the world, at just over 1,000 feet. The Brooklyn Bridge would surpass it in 1883, but for the years prior, the Roebling Bridge stood as a proudly innovative testament to the feats of bridge engineering. It proved that, using deep anchorages and wire-spun cables, suspension bridges could be stable across long distances. It also showed that engineering and aesthetics could go hand in hand; Roebling saw his bridge designs as works of art. The bridge opened to pedestrians in 1866 with over 160,000 people crossing it on opening weekend.