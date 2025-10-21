Montana's Captivating Gem In The Rockies Is This Serene Mountain Lake To Water-Ski, Fish, And Camp
Blessed with towering mountains, endless plains, and sparkling glacial lakes, Montana draws active travelers year-round in pursuits of glorious outdoor adventures. While many come to soak in the famous Big Sky Country in places like the famous Big Sky Resort or Yellowstone National Park, in-the-know travelers venture to a destination in the northern reaches of Montana, just 60 miles from the Canadian border. Here, near Glacier National Park (the ”Crown of the Continent" as it's often called), lies the scenic Whitefish Lake, a beloved aquatic wonderland for swimming, boating, and fishing, fringed by sandy beaches and dense forest laced by hiking trails.
Visitors often enjoy the lake from the Whitefish Lake State Park, a stunning park with campgrounds, picnic shelters, and boat rentals from which to explore the water. In the shadows of the northern Rocky Mountains, the 5.2-square-mile lake is bordered on its southern shore by the city of Whitefish, a charming small town that shines with a storybook downtown. Named for the lake's prolific populations of whitefish, the town was a bustling logging hub called Stumptown in the late 19th century. After the arrival of the railroad in the early 1900s, the town was officially incorporated. By the mid-20th century, with the development of a ski resort and golf course, Whitefish became a popular destination for outdoor adventure, especially centered around the lake.
Though Whitefish Lake is far from big cities and deep in Big Sky Country, it is still easy to access. It's about a 20-minute drive from Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, which receives nonstop flights from many major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and New York. If you're planning to spend time on the lake, the best time to visit is between May and October when all of the state park's facilities are open — although the park is open for day-use year-round.
Activities at Whitefish Lake
At about six miles long and one mile wide, the expansive lake is rife with aquatic adventures. The 10-acre state park lies on the lake's southwestern shore. Active types should visit Sea Me Paddle, where you can rent paddleboards, kayaks, and floating pads to enjoy the lake's cool, placid waters and explore its forested coast. Les Mason State Park, strung along the lake's southeastern shore, is another local favorite. Here, there is a wide pebbly beach where visitors can head into the water and swim out to the floating dock. Sea Me Paddle also has a rental location here for paddleboards and kayaks.
For motorized water sports, venture to the Lodge Marina at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake to rent jet skis, water skis, wake boards, Mastercraft boats, and pontoons to zip around the pristine lake. More leisurely cruises are also on offer, such as a day tour of the lake or a sunset cruise on the Lodge's sleek wooden boat. Anglers can cast a line with Whitefish Lake Charters, which operates year-round from the Lodge Marina, or they might opt to set off in a pontoon boat to catch some of the eponymous whitefish, as well as lake trout, rainbow trout, northern pike, and perch. Ice fishing is popular here during the winter months. Remember, fishing licenses are required when casting a line in Whitefish Lake.
Back on shore, visitors can also tee off at the two 18-hole golf courses at Whitefish Lake Golf Club, hike the Whitefish Trail system with nearly 50 miles of trails surrounding the lake, or relax at sandy City Beach near the historic downtown of Whitefish.
Where to stay near Whitefish Lake
If you want to commune with nature, Whitefish Lake State Park offers 25 campsites, split between upper and lower loops. Nestled in the forest steps from the shore, the state park campground has both tent and RV camping opportunities, as well as bathrooms, showers, and running water. However, Tripadvisor reviewers have noted that some of the camp sites are located very close to the railroad tracks, which can be disruptive. The state park is open year-round, including the lower loop of campsites, but the upper loop, showers, and water close between late October and early May.
Whitefish Lake's most luxurious lodging is the Lodge at Whitefish Lake, which boasts a prime lakefront position. The grand lodge captures the spirit of Montana with soaring ceilings, stone fireplaces, wooden beams, and leather furniture. Guests check into cozy rooms and suites in the Main Lodge or Viking Lodge, or for more space, the lodge offers condominiums and multi-bedroom homes. Panoramic vistas of the lake abound throughout the property, from the outdoor lakeview swimming pool to the elegant Boat Club Dining Room. The lodge's on-site marina provides easy access for getting out onto Whitefish Lake, while the private sandy beach is an ideal spot to relax lakeside.
Just five miles from Whitefish Lake lies the Bar W Guest Ranch, one of Montana's best dude ranches, where you can live out the ultimate Western lifestyle of your dreams. Transport to the Wild West era without forgoing contemporary comforts when you stay in the ranch's main lodge, log cabins, safari-style tents, or unique pioneer wagon tents. The focus here is especially on horseback riding, from easy trail trots to hours-long rides across rugged terrain, but also includes other adventure options like archery, fly fishing, hiking, and more.