Montana's Captivating Gem In The Rockies Is This Serene Mountain Lake To Water-Ski, Fish, And Camp

Blessed with towering mountains, endless plains, and sparkling glacial lakes, Montana draws active travelers year-round in pursuits of glorious outdoor adventures. While many come to soak in the famous Big Sky Country in places like the famous Big Sky Resort or Yellowstone National Park, in-the-know travelers venture to a destination in the northern reaches of Montana, just 60 miles from the Canadian border. Here, near Glacier National Park (the ”Crown of the Continent" as it's often called), lies the scenic Whitefish Lake, a beloved aquatic wonderland for swimming, boating, and fishing, fringed by sandy beaches and dense forest laced by hiking trails.

Visitors often enjoy the lake from the Whitefish Lake State Park, a stunning park with campgrounds, picnic shelters, and boat rentals from which to explore the water. In the shadows of the northern Rocky Mountains, the 5.2-square-mile lake is bordered on its southern shore by the city of Whitefish, a charming small town that shines with a storybook downtown. Named for the lake's prolific populations of whitefish, the town was a bustling logging hub called Stumptown in the late 19th century. After the arrival of the railroad in the early 1900s, the town was officially incorporated. By the mid-20th century, with the development of a ski resort and golf course, Whitefish became a popular destination for outdoor adventure, especially centered around the lake.

Though Whitefish Lake is far from big cities and deep in Big Sky Country, it is still easy to access. It's about a 20-minute drive from Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, which receives nonstop flights from many major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and New York. If you're planning to spend time on the lake, the best time to visit is between May and October when all of the state park's facilities are open — although the park is open for day-use year-round.