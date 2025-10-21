You'll Probably Never Catch An Italian Tourist Going To Olive Garden In America, And Here's Why

If you're thinking about taking some visiting Italians to the Olive Garden for some authentic Italian cuisine, think again. It's a well-known fact that Italians are extremely proud of their national cuisine, and rightfully so. Seemingly simple in preparation, authentic Italian food is all about fresh, seasonal ingredients prepared in a way that makes them shine. Unfortunately, that ethos does not translate to the American interpretation of Italian cuisine found in chain restaurants like the Olive Garden.

One hilarious TikTok from user Gabby Donahue sums up the difference between Italian American and Italian cuisine, with a Boston man stunning his Italian waiter with a picture of Olive Garden chicken parm. The waiter is utterly perplexed, shaking his head and stating, "It doesn't exist in Italy. I don't know what it is." How could that be, you might say? In reality, chicken parmesan is not an Italian dish, but an American interpretation of melanzane alla Parmigiana. This fried eggplant dish is a staple in southern Italy and was brought to America by Sicilian immigrants who then substituted the eggplant for chicken, which was more affordable in their new country.

Another Olive Garden staple that would make any Italian wrinkle up their nose is the restaurant's extensive selection of Alfredo pasta dishes. There are an incredible six variations on this dish in the restaurant, which, while invented in Rome, is not something you'll find on many menus in the Old Country. The original pasta Alfredo was created in 1908 and was originally a sort of pasta mixed with butter and parmesan cheese, using pasta water to make it creamy. This is still a typical Italian comfort food dish, and can be quite delicious, but its American iteration, which uses cream to thicken the sauce and adds a protein element, is far from the Italian original.