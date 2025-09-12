The Big Mistake Tourists Should Avoid When Eating In Italy, According To Rick Steves' Protégé

Simply mention the name Italy, and the taste buds start tingling. It produces images of strolling down cobblestone streets with the aroma of garlic and fresh tomatoes wafting through the air. From classic dishes at a historic trattoria to small snacks during an evening aperitivo, a trip to Italy is an opportunity to enjoy the simple magic of authentic Italian cuisine. Making the most of this food adventure, however, might not be as intuitive as you think.

Cameron Hewitt, a travel writer who has worked with Rick Steves for more than 25 years, says many tourists make a big mistake when eating in Italy. The mistake, he says on Rick Steves' website, is making a bucket list of foods you have to eat in Italy. As a specialist in European travel, he suggests letting the locals be your guide instead.

Tourists have expectations of what their meals will be like in Italy, and Steves' protégé certainly isn't suggesting you skip a classic cacio e pepe in Rome or a slow-simmered bolognese in Bologna. In fact, Steves himself tells tourists to look for specific words to find authentic meals in Italy. Hewitt simply recommends that tourists don't limit themselves to the greatest hits. In fact, when he said to avoid bucket lists, he did so in the context of trying classics like truffles, gelatos, and pizza. So embrace the Italian classics, but also stay flexible, solicit local expertise, and search out the next-generation of culinary excellence.