The Big Mistake Tourists Should Avoid When Eating In Italy, According To Rick Steves' Protégé
Simply mention the name Italy, and the taste buds start tingling. It produces images of strolling down cobblestone streets with the aroma of garlic and fresh tomatoes wafting through the air. From classic dishes at a historic trattoria to small snacks during an evening aperitivo, a trip to Italy is an opportunity to enjoy the simple magic of authentic Italian cuisine. Making the most of this food adventure, however, might not be as intuitive as you think.
Cameron Hewitt, a travel writer who has worked with Rick Steves for more than 25 years, says many tourists make a big mistake when eating in Italy. The mistake, he says on Rick Steves' website, is making a bucket list of foods you have to eat in Italy. As a specialist in European travel, he suggests letting the locals be your guide instead.
Tourists have expectations of what their meals will be like in Italy, and Steves' protégé certainly isn't suggesting you skip a classic cacio e pepe in Rome or a slow-simmered bolognese in Bologna. In fact, Steves himself tells tourists to look for specific words to find authentic meals in Italy. Hewitt simply recommends that tourists don't limit themselves to the greatest hits. In fact, when he said to avoid bucket lists, he did so in the context of trying classics like truffles, gelatos, and pizza. So embrace the Italian classics, but also stay flexible, solicit local expertise, and search out the next-generation of culinary excellence.
Eat like a local in Italy
If you want recommendations from a local, ask one. Sounds simple enough, but many people won't feel comfortable asking strangers. Talking with hotel concierge is always an option, but you risk getting directed to touristy spots. You can also check out online discussions, like foodie groups on social media. But a more creative option might be available through your browser's translation tool. Think about it, reading user reviews in English will likely net a lot of tourist recommendations. Instead, go to the Italian version of the same sites and read reviews that are more likely coming from a local. This same technique can be used with Italian media sites that cover dining.
Steves, who says he ate the best meal of his life in Italy, also has a genius rent rule for finding authentic places. The rule is simple: Avoid eating in restaurants located on high-rent streets. You'll probably find many of the dishes on your bucket list there, but you'll likely pay higher prices for less authenticity. Instead, travel a bit outside the city center to a trendy residential neighborhood. In Milan, for example, you might move away from the Duomo to a neighborhood like Porta Venezia where restaurants cater more to locals. Once you find a restaurant, ask the server for recommendations.
Keep in mind, this approach might not uncover a new trend, but maybe it does introduce you to a traditional dish that simply didn't cross the Atlantic with the same popularity. This type of exploration can lead to ingredients you might not know, like speck cheese, for an adventurous break from pasta and pizza. By ditching the bucket list, the trip opens itself up to wonderful new discoveries you never knew you were missing.