Salmon Have Returned To Heal This River That Crosses Oregon And California For The First Time In 100 Years

The Klamath River stretches about 260 miles from southern Oregon's beautiful Klamath Basin to northern California, and it has been the target for the largest dam removal project in history. This controversial project aimed to remove four hydroelectric dams along the river, which were built in the early 20th century to support growing industries and residential neighborhoods. Building these dams, however, disrupted natural wildlife and disturbed the river's ecosystem, including salmon populations, which have not thrived in the river ever since the dams were constructed between 1918 and 1966.

Environmentalists praised the $500 million project, seeing the removal of these dams as a step towards sustainability, especially since upgrading the dams to meet current safety and environmental standards would cost far more. Taking down the dams, experts say, has addressed critical issues like toxins in the water, algae blooms, and tepid temperatures, which make it an ideal place for wildlife to return after decades and for adventuring like camping and rafting along the vast river.

However, the project didn't come without risks. Some said that the disruption to the sediment would cause fish kills in the short term and decrease the value of waterfront properties. More saw the removal of these dams to be government overreach and detrimental to their rural communities, since the dams provide enough electricity for 70,000 homes. Many also relied on the reservoirs for firefighting, farming, and recreation, which caused significant distress when the removal of the dams coincided with droughts. Supporters of the project felt that these households reliant on the dams could find other renewable alternatives, but critics of the dam removal say they expect the change to result in more carbon emissions.