This One Underrated State In New England Is Considered The Best Place To Retire In 2025

Where do you see yourself living out the autumn of your years? Are you hiking through Jurassic Park-like landscapes and catching the Waikiki surf? Well, these are experiences you can only have in Oahu, Hawaii. Or maybe you want to find inner peace in a Zen retirement community in Northern California's wine country. Both sound appealing in their own right, but if you want to base your decision purely on retirement practicalities, then New Hampshire might be the best state of all.

According to the consumer financial services company Bankrate's "Best and Worst States to Retire in 2025" study, New Hampshire is the year's best state for retirees. It's a place where the neighborhoods are safe, the tax rates are fair, the healthcare is great, and there is a robust elderly population. And its existence offers a compelling case against the belief that a retirement must be spent in sunny climes.

2025 was a good year for New England overall, whose resplendent fall colors and low-key lifestyles weren't the only things that contributed to its high rankings. Maine came in second on the list, thanks to a high number of senior residents and low violent crime rates, while Vermont ranked fourth for its abundance of art venues and best-in-class healthcare. In sixth place, Rhode Island also made it into the top 10, scoring well in most categories except weather and local taxes. At the other end, Louisiana came in dead last, where high crime rates and frequent hurricanes pose risks to the elderly, and affordability and healthcare are comparatively poor.