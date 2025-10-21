Pennsylvania's Serene Borough Overlooking The Clarion River Is A Cool College Town With A Buzzing Main Street

With its historic college campus, glistening riverside, and annual Autumn Leaf Festival, the town of Clarion has all the dreamy fall elements of a "Gilmore Girls" episode. Away from the big city hustle and bustle of neighboring Pittsburgh, this serene borough is nested in the quiet, forested corner of Northern Pennsylvania which faces Lake Erie. Though not directly on the lake, the town owes its year-round waterside enchantment to the Clarion River, and has heaps of natural trails to connect it to the wilderness of this bewitching, unspoiled area.

Head to the riotous Autumn Leaf Festival at the end of October and you will see the town come to life, with a carnival, competitions, food stalls, and events coinciding with WestPenn's homecoming. While the festival time is as busy as Clarion gets in the year, if you visit this sleepy town during any other period, you will be able to make the most of its trails, college vibes, and lively main street without the crowds.

With its Victorian main street and eclectic shops perfect for vintage lovers, Brooksville is a must-see, and is easily reachable on the way, as it is only 16 miles away from Clarion. Even if you are planning to visit Pennsylvania's second city, Pittsburgh, and hunting for its under-the-radar gems like Aspinwall, the Allegheny river suburb with a vibrant downtown, that's only about 70 miles — or under an hour and a half drive — from Clarion.