Pittsburgh's Friendly Suburb On The Allegheny River Is A Hidden Gem With A Vibrant Downtown
There is more to the Steel City than its fierce football fandom and former industrial glories. Home to a whopping 90 neighborhoods and 446 bridges, Pittsburgh is a city of community and connection. Unsurprisingly, some of the best places to explore in the city are either by the water, like Sharpsburg with its laid-back vibe, indie eats, and nearby city buzz, or directly on the water. Take, for example, the fairytale Herrs Island with its nature trails, urban paddling, and a waterside restaurant which is only 2.5 miles from downtown.
Fresh from an $8.5 million parks and leisure makeover, the neighborhood of Aspinwall has something for everyone. Created during the city's big industrial boom in order to accommodate new houses for factory workers, today Aspinwall has retained that feeling of 1960s urban nostalgia Pittsburgh is often associated with, while remaining a cozy, waterside suburb. And it has all you need for a fun day out. Plus, it's very easy to reach Aspinwall from downtown Pittsburgh, which is less than 8 miles north, past the popular suburban areas of Millvale and Sharpsburg. If you're flying in, the best option is to land in Pittsburgh International Airport, which is under half an hour's drive from Aspinwall's downtown.
Spend an active day biking and exploring Aspinwall
A sprinkle of architectural eclecticism went into the construction of new housing in Aspinwall, back in the 1930s. German-born architect Frederick Sauer saw an occasion to make a name for himself abroad, and fashioned the houses in Aspinwall after his hometown in Heidelberg. When this quirky district characterized by its gothic turrets, chimneys, and rubble walls was inscribed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, it was called an "eccentric climax of an architectural career" by the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation (via IC Mags). And it's easy to see why, as there is nothing quite like it elsewhere on the Allegheny riverside.
Once you have done your deep-dive into the historic district, head to the Allegheny River Trail Park, part of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. Visit on any Saturday or Sunday and you'll see locals riding bikes, jogging, exercising outdoors, or simply relaxing and strolling by the glistening river. That is the mission the park set up to achieve when it was built, and its ample pathways and green trails make it a favorite with both Yinzers and out-of-towners alike. The trail is connected to Sharpsburg via the 18th Street Bridge, and from the ample waterfront, you get a charming view of the steel beauty that is the Aspinwall Railroad Bridge (one of the symbols of Pittsburgh).
Biking and jogging aside, the park offers a plethora of activities, including kayaking, paddling, boating, and jet skiing at the small marina. And the fun doesn't end there, as the park is home to a packed events calendar year-round. Check the ASP's website for the latest updates, and you may find yourself driving to Aspinwall for a brewery class, drum circle, or kids playtime in the afternoon.
Best places to eat and stay and what else to do in Aspinwall
As a small, friendly suburban area, you can expect Aspinwall to be lacking in chain hotels. Instead, you have cottages with riverside views managed by small business owners, or hilltop gems listed on vacation rental websites. If you want to opt for more urban accommodation, you're on the doorstep of Pittsburgh's bustling (and criminally underrated) downtown with hundreds of options from simple to luxe.
While Aspinwall may not overflow with hotel rooms, its food scene is quite robust. Sure, you're driving through Pittsburgh, and there are plenty of places to eat in the bustling metropolis, but if you want to focus on Aspinwall, you will be pleasantly surprised at the abundance of dining options it offers. You have your casual fare at laid-back American restaurants like Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar, with homey offers of burgers and meatloaf, but you also have more refined Mediterranean fare at AVVA, offering beyti and kofte plates alongside the usual grilled options.
Once you're all dined out and are ready to hit the road again, you should plan a stop to the Bayernhof Museum. Just on Aspinwall's doorstep, this quirky museum is a hidden gem that not many see. It's so understated you need to book a tour in advance — but, if you do, you will get a guided visit of the 19,000-square-foot modern mansion for only $10 per person. Inside you will find all sorts of outlandish music memorabilia, from music boxes to hand-carved billiards. And the best part? You get to sneak through passageways, secret caves carved into the building, and hidden alleyways. Because of this, you'll be hard pressed to find a more unique experience nearby.