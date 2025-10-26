The Best States To See Hot Springs (Other Than Colorado), According To Research

Colorado may be the poster child of American hot springs, but it's not the only state with geothermal springs bubbling to its surface. In fact, the U.S. is home to more than 1,600 hot springs scattered across mountains, deserts, canyons, and alpine wildernesses. Each has been shaped by millions of years of subterranean pressure from deep within the earth's fiery core, producing hot springs, mineral-rich geysers, and mud pots. Over half of the country's documented thermal springs can be found in just three western states: California, Nevada, and Idaho, each with more than 150 localities. Wyoming follows with more than 100 such sites, with Oregon, Utah, Montana, New Mexico, and Colorado completing the lineup.

If you look at the map published by Hot Springs of America, most geysers and thermal springs are clustered along the West Coast and Pacific Northwest, owing to the region's geological makeup. Historically, hot springs served as sacred healing grounds for Native American communities for thousands of years. Today, however, more than half those springs have been developed for public use — turned into spa resorts and wellness retreats, or tapped as sources for water and irrigation (especially on federally managed land).

Given that, the best states for seeing hot springs aren't necessarily the ones with the most geothermal activity, but those that protect their wilder pools. Both fortunately and unfortunately, those tend to be springs that don't make it onto maps. The methodology behind this list draws on multiple online rankings and personal recommendations from travelers on Reddit, combined with geographic data showing where the country's hot springs are most concentrated — all to highlight the best states to see hot springs across the U.S.