The Best Hot Springs Hotels Across America, According To Travelers

The benefits of the mineral-rich waters at Murrieta Hot Springs have been known for centuries, but it wasn't until 1902 that a health spa resort was opened here. The resort was a favorite among locals back then, but it unfortunately closed in the 1980s. The property was later purchased and renovated before reopening to the public in 2024.

You can spend all weekend exploring the grounds of Murrieta Hot Springs. There are 50 different geothermal pools across the 46-acre property and the new owners have also added a spa and a modern fitness center. The original resort's Bath Hall also has a steam room, sauna, and cold plunges.

Murrieta Hot Springs is not only open to overnight guests, but it also offers day passes to the hot springs. For that reason, the pools can get busy on the weekends. By spending the night at the resort, you'll have 24-hour access to the hot springs pools, so you can soak without crowds. Plus, the cooler temperatures in the evenings make the soak that much more enjoyable. Pair that with the Serious Sleep massage that the spa offers, and you'll be sure to have a deep rest. Overnight guests can also join complimentary wellness activities like aqua yoga and sound baths. The guest rooms here are spread across seven buildings and range from king suites to rooms with bunk beds that sleep four guests.