The Best Hot Springs Hotels Across America, According To Travelers
Whether it's the height of summer or the middle of winter, there's no better way to unwind than with a revitalizing soak in natural hot springs. Mineral spring water has numerous benefits and has been used for healing for hundreds of years. Taking a dip in a thermal pool is certainly relaxing and stress-relieving, but the minerals in the water are also said to improve circulation, skin health, cardiovascular health, and sleep quality, while alleviating inflammation and muscle pain.
While there are countless luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs in the U.S. and beyond, only a handful have been deemed the best of the best by travelers. Some boast thermal waters rich in rare healing minerals, while others offer 24-hour hot springs access to overnight guests, private pools surrounded by desert palms, and even clothing-optional soaks if that's your thing. Whether you plan to spend the day or a full weekend soaking your stress away in mineral-rich waters, we've done the hard work for you by rounding up the best hot springs hotels in America, according to travelers.
Murrieta Hot Springs: Murrieta, California
The benefits of the mineral-rich waters at Murrieta Hot Springs have been known for centuries, but it wasn't until 1902 that a health spa resort was opened here. The resort was a favorite among locals back then, but it unfortunately closed in the 1980s. The property was later purchased and renovated before reopening to the public in 2024.
You can spend all weekend exploring the grounds of Murrieta Hot Springs. There are 50 different geothermal pools across the 46-acre property and the new owners have also added a spa and a modern fitness center. The original resort's Bath Hall also has a steam room, sauna, and cold plunges.
Murrieta Hot Springs is not only open to overnight guests, but it also offers day passes to the hot springs. For that reason, the pools can get busy on the weekends. By spending the night at the resort, you'll have 24-hour access to the hot springs pools, so you can soak without crowds. Plus, the cooler temperatures in the evenings make the soak that much more enjoyable. Pair that with the Serious Sleep massage that the spa offers, and you'll be sure to have a deep rest. Overnight guests can also join complimentary wellness activities like aqua yoga and sound baths. The guest rooms here are spread across seven buildings and range from king suites to rooms with bunk beds that sleep four guests.
Glenwood Hot Springs Resort: Glenwood Springs, Colorado
The Colorado town of Glenwood Springs is home to three popular hot springs, but only one of them also operates as a hotel: Glenwood Hot Springs Resort. All the mineral water comes from a natural source called Yampah Spring. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has the world's largest hot springs pool, allowing guests to spread out. Plus, there are other smaller pools to choose from. The Therapy Pool is heated to 104 degrees Fahrenheit year-round and features therapy jet chairs and power showers, both great for relaxing your muscles and joints.
The resort is also family-friendly with a "splash zone" for the adventurous kids, complete with water slides and tubing chutes. The historic resort first opened in 1888, but the guest rooms have been beautifully modernized. Just recently, the resort opened a new luxury boutique hotel for guests looking for a finer touch.
The hot springs are open not only to overnight guests, but also to day pass and annual pass holders, so it can get busy during peak hours. Unfortunately, the pools aren't open 24 hours, but you can soak until 9 p.m. "I couldn't have asked for a better experience at a hot spring," reads one review on Google. "It was heaven on Earth!"
The Springs Resort: Pagosa Springs, Colorado
Pagosa Springs is a mountain town in southwest Colorado that holds the Guinness World Record for the world's deepest geothermal hot spring aquifer. The geothermal water coming out of this aquifer is full of minerals including magnesium, potassium, and iron. Naturally, there are multiple hot springs properties here. Among them is The Springs Resort, widely considered one of the best hot springs resorts in Colorado. Especially with the recent expansion, which includes new geothermal pools, 78 new suites, a two-level thermal spa, and health-oriented restaurant.
The resort boasts 52 soaking pools and cold plunges, including both indoor and outdoor pools, as well as family-friendly and adults-only pools. Other amenities include a steam grotto and waterfall. The pools are open to day pass holders, but guests who stay overnight have 24-hour access. Some of the pools also boast river views for an even more relaxing experience. Hotel guests can enjoy on-site activities and each receive a complimentary tray full of wellness items for a restful sleep.
The Springs Resort has 157 rooms and suites and boasts fantastic online reviews. "So many pools of various temperatures. Lovely evening ambiance after hours for hotel guests only," raves one past visitor on Reddit. It's not all about relaxation here, either — Pagosa Springs is Colorado's wildly underrated adventure destination, so you'll have access to all kinds of activities in between soaks.
Two Bunch Palms: Desert Hot Springs, California
Like the name suggests, the town of Desert Hot Springs in Southern California is home to a number of mineral hot springs, thanks to an underground aquifer below the city. Among the many hot springs hotels in the area, Two Bunch Palms comes highly recommended by many travelers. The resort sits on 77 acres of palm tree-dotted land and offers plenty of amenities in addition to the hot springs. Plus, as a carbon-neutral resort, Two Bunch Palms is powered by sustainable energy.
At this adults-only wellness resort, the mineral water comes from a 600-year-old natural spring that's heated to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Instead of one large pool, there are a number of smaller pools and tubs throughout the property, allowing for a more intimate atmosphere. There are 67 guest rooms at Two Bunch Palms, with on-site yoga classes, tennis courts, a fitness studio, and a spa. In addition to overnight stays, the resort offers day passes and packages that include a spa treatment, lunch, and a take-home gift. The city of Desert Hot Springs gets pretty hot in the summer, so visiting during the cooler months may feel the most refreshing.
Breitenbush Hot Springs Retreat: Detroit, Oregon
Breitenbush Hot Springs, perched on Mount Jefferson, is about a two-hour drive from Portland, Oregon. The largest thermal spring area in Oregon's Cascade Mountain Range, Breitenbush is a holistic and a spiritual retreat center that hosts many workshops and weekend events throughout the year. There are three natural pools and four spiral tubs at Breitenbush. The retreat center offers a more rustic experience compared to the other luxurious retreats on this list, which is part of the appeal. The property is entirely off-grid, meaning no wi-fi or cell service to distract you from your time in nature. Breitenbush is best described as a community instead of a resort, rooted in values like sustainability, land stewardship, and wellbeing. It's important to note that clothing is optional in the thermal springs, so keep this in mind if you'd prefer a more covered-up atmosphere.
Breitenbush offers various lodging options, from tents and yurts to standard rooms. Keep in mind that even when booking a standard room, guests are asked to bring their own bedding and towels here. An overnight stay comes with three buffet-style, vegetarian meals every day. "Each meal is different and I thought all were really good, and there was always a good variety of choices at the buffet," one previous guest shared on Reddit. Booking a stay at Breitenbush is committing to a real detox, as no alcohol is served on the property.
Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort: Ojo Caliente, New Mexico
In New Mexico, the ultimate place to recharge is Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs, one of America's oldest health resorts, which opened its doors in 1868. The resort claims to be one of the only places in the world that offer four healing minerals — Iron, Soda, Lithia, and Arsenic — in pleasant, sulfur-free waters.
The resort boasts 12 communal hot spring pools, and guests can also book a private tub if they so wish. The property is surrounded by stunning desert cliffs and beautifully landscaped grounds. Its other amenities include a spa with award-winning treatments, a Himalayan salt sauna, eucalyptus steam room, and fireplaces to stay toasty in between soaks. Guests at the resort have access to hiking trails, yoga classes, and even clay pottery classes.
You can stay in one of the Southwest-inspired suites in the historic hotel, built in 1916, or opt for the newly-renovated Inn at Ojo. For something a little different, go glamping in one of the renovated vintage trailers. The pools are unfortunately not open 24 hours for hotel guests, but certain suites come with a private tub and access to the semi-private Kiva Pool, which is open from 6 a.m. to midnight.
Castle Hot Springs: Morristown, Arizona
Castle Hot Springs is a luxury resort in Arizona located about an hour north of Phoenix. This all-inclusive resort includes 24-hour access to the hot springs pools, all meals, daily beverage credits, guided activities, and all kinds of activities, from UTV adventure tours to pickle ball to yoga on paddle boards. Relax in the outdoor soaking tubs or at one of the many hammocks under the desert sunshine.
The springs in this area were used for many years by local Indigenous tribes, and the resort itself was first established in the late 1800s. The historic property was shuttered following a series of fires in the 1970s and 1990s, and was later reopened in 2019. Today, Castle Hot Springs has three cascading hot springs pools of varying temperatures. The top pool is the closest to the source, with a piping hot temperature of 106 degrees Fahrenheit, while the bottom pool is the coolest at 86 degrees Fahrenheit. There are 31 luxury accommodations to choose from, including private self-contained bungalows and cottages.
"It's like walking around in a magazine," reads one detailed review of Castle Hot springs on Reddit. "I would absolutely go back. It's a great space to choose your own adventure."
Dunton Hot Springs: Dolores, Colorado
Dunton Hot Springs is a unique destination, as it is a former ghost town in the mountains turned into a luxurious hot springs resort. The resort itself is a meticulously restored former mining town that dates back to the 1800s. Instead of building a shiny new structure, the existing log cabins have been renovated into 13 luxury guest accommodations. Even the 18th-century bathhouse has been restored into a dreamy destination. Within the resort, there are five different thermal pools with temperatures ranging from 85 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit. Two of the cabins come with their own private hot springs tub or pool.
Dunton Hot Springs comes in highly recommended on Tripadvisor, with many calling it one of the best hot springs resorts in the western United States. Dunton Hot Springs was also awarded two Michelin Keys for its outstanding craftsmanship, amenities, and hospitality. An overnight stay here includes all meals and drinks, served in an old saloon. The area offers plenty of outdoor activities throughout the season, from horseback riding in the summer to snow shoeing in the winter. The best part is, of course, unwinding in the springs after a long day of quintessential Colorado fun.
Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel: Jacumba Hot Springs, California
Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel is located in Jacumba, a small town on the U.S.-Mexico border, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Conveniently, it's only an hour east of San Diego. The hotel first opened in the 1920s but closed in the 1980s before it was finally renovated and reopened in 2024. Many travelers have made the trek to enjoy the hot springs here since it opened its doors. Jacumba Hot Springs has received rave reviews on TripAdvisor, many praising not only the accommodations, but also the food and drinks at its on-site restaurant and bar.
Compared to the larger hot springs resorts in California, Jacumba is a "diamond in the rough," according to one Reddit review. The hotel only has 20 rooms and there are three natural mineral pools. Two of the pools are also open to day pass holders, while the third is exclusive to hotel guests only. However, the property is remote enough that all guests are bound to have an intimate experience. The suites are classic California boho-chic, with luxurious touches and artisan decor.
The Omni Homestead Resort: Hot Springs, Virginia
It should come as no surprise that a town called Hot Springs, Virginia will be full of healing mineral waters. The Omni Homestead Resort in Virginia holds the title of America's oldest resort. It first opened in 1766 and has welcomed 23 U.S. presidents since its opening. In fact, President Thomas Jefferson soaked in the pools back in 1819 to help with his rheumatism, which is why the pools are now known as the Jefferson Pools. The current resort's main building is a Georgian-Revival style structure built in 1902.
The resort may date back over 250 years, but the hotel recently invested over $170 million in renovations to maintain its reputation as a luxury destination. Its scenic location in the Allegheny Mountains, two-acre spring-fed water park, excellent golf courses, eight restaurants, spa, and world-class wine selection make it an incredible place to visit any time of year. The hotel's historic warm spring pools are actually located 5 miles away from the main resort complex. The mineral-rich waters are crystal clear and kept at 98 or 99 degrees Fahrenheit.
Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection: Calistoga, California
The small town of Calistoga, hidden in California's Napa Valley is actually known for its hot springs and mud baths. The mineral-rich content of the springs and mud in Calistoga is all thanks to the volcanic activity of nearby Mount St. Helena. Among the many hot springs hotels in Calistoga, Solage is known to be one of the best. Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, the property is also considered a top spa resort in California, according to reviews, with high ratings on both Google and Tripadvisor.
The bathhouse at Solage offers five different pools to choose from, along with Calistoga's famous mud bath. Staying here is a treat as well. The spacious guest rooms all come with a private patio and evoke a luxurious, loft-inspired atmosphere. Some suites also come with outdoor showers, jetted tubs, and fire pits. The on-site restaurant, Solbar, serves farm-fresh food and an impressive selection of local wines — it has even received a nod in the Michelin guide. Given its location in Napa Valley, many visitors pair their trip to the springs with a wine tour.
"Truly the best place we've ever stayed," reads one review on Tripadvisor. "Solage is luxurious, but in a very understated and tasteful way [...] We were so well taken care of, and were the most relaxed we've ever been while enjoying the spa, pool, and facilities."
Methodology
There are over 1,600 hot springs in the United States, so highlighting the ones most worth visiting required careful consideration. To find the best hot springs hotels and resorts around the country, according to travelers, we compiled a list of the most renowned and celebrated resorts that have also received the best feedback from previous visitors on verified and trusted review platforms like Tripadvisor and Google Reviews. We also looked to travel-related forums for more detailed accounts from guests.
We aimed to include a wide range of resorts for this list, including family-friendly destinations, various geographical settings, amenities, and those with more affordable offerings such as day passes. Several resorts, including Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort and The Omni Homestead Resort, have distinctive claims to fame that make them unique to other resorts in the country, and around the world.