Surrounded By Idaho's Mountains Is A Year-Round Hot Spring Retreat With Backcountry Beauty And Charm

Burgdorf Hot Springs comes equipped with 15 cabins to choose from for a vacation rental. Some, such as The Castle, can accommodate upwards of 10 guests. Most of the cabins, however, are better suited to more intimate stays of one to two people. Those who love history would do well to seek out The Long Tom, one of the oldest cabins on the property. Wood stoves are available in all the cabins, but guests are required to bring their own cooking tools and bed linens (visitors also need to bring their own towels and swimsuits for the hot springs). There is no electricity in the cabins, making this the perfect getaway if you want to get off-grid in comfort.

One perk of being a guest of the hot springs is 24-hour access to all three of Burgdorf's log-sided, gravel-lined pools. Day trippers are also encouraged so long as they have booked in advance (unlike the equally famous Jerry Johnson Hot Springs, walk-ins are not allowed at Burgdorf). The pools average 100 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit, with the smaller pools tending to be consistently warmer than the larger one. The pools never freeze thanks to these warmer temperatures, making them an excellent option for those seeking a solitary-yet-refined Idaho winter vacation. Combined with the rustic charm of the cabins, it makes for one truly unique frontier experience.