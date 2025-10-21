The Nasty Pool Item You Should Be Wary Of At Your Next Hotel Stay

Hotels are the source of many travelers' cleanliness concerns. Whether it's the risk of bed bugs in your bed or the proliferation of germs on hotel items like welcome booklets, there are a lot of potential sources of ick even in high-end hotels. Not all hotel cleanliness risks are inside the rooms either, as evidenced by the unsettling reasons you might want to avoid hotel breakfasts.

There's another hotel amenity that germaphobes should think twice about using: the pool and hot tub area. This is one of the most sought-after hotel offerings, with about 75% of travelers ranking it among their top three amenities in a survey by VivoAquatics. That same survey indicated over 95% of people expect their hotel's pool area to be sanitary, which is unfortunately not always the case. According to Popular Science, about 80% of pool inspections uncover health code violations, while a CDC report indicated that a third of recreational waterborne disease outbreaks from 2000 to 2014 came from hotel pools or hot tubs. Even when pools are properly treated, other swimmers' poor hygiene can contaminate pools, and some bacteria like Cryptosporidium and Giardia can survive in chlorine-treated water.

And there's more bad news: these germs don't necessarily stay in the water. People use the chaise lounges and chairs set up around the pool area before and after they get in pools and hot tubs, so microorganisms in the water often end up on these furnishings, too. One study published in The Bioscan swabbed areas around pools and found that 37% of samples were contaminated with bacteria, compared to only 12% of samples of the water itself. While this study looked at pool edges, ladders, and changing rooms specifically, it's safe to say that pool chairs aren't immune to contamination.