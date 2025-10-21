Denver's Sophisticated Suburb Is A Chic Colorado Village With Upscale Dining, Shopping, And Cultural Flair

The western frontier in Colorado is synonymous with the Rocky Mountains, loads of outdoor adventures, and beautiful national parks like the Great Sand Dunes National Park, which has a 'natural beach' which allows for seasonal swimming. The Centennial State is also famous for its capital city, the bustling metropolis of Denver; home to unique architecture, a diverse culture, and a long list of visit-worthy urban outskirts such as Ken Caryl, a fast-growing suburb located in Denver's foothills. Speaking of suburbs: If you're interested in learning about some of the more upmarket ones in the Denver area, consider making your way to Greenwood Village.

Greenwood Village has it all. From beautiful homes and endless shopping to fantastic food and an abundance of the arts. Once an agrarian community in the early 20th century, Greenwood Village is home to roughly 16,000 people today. There are 22 parks in the area and several miles of trails worth exploring, with property prices rising steadily in 2024. Greenwood Village is easy to get to from downtown Denver. The drive usually takes no more than 30 minutes. If you're taking the train, your best option is to board the E Tram heading towards RidgeGate all the way to Orchard Station. Alternatively, you could catch the number 20 bus from 17th Avenue and Broadway heading toward Colfax and Billings, transferring at 17th Avenue and Josephine Street, and then catching the number 24 bus all the way to your final destination: the suburban paradise of Greenwood Village.