South Dakota's 'Picture City' Of The Black Hills Has Hot Springs, Small-Town Creative Charm, And Fossil History

Hot water, hot air balloons, and a hotbed of fossil finds; welcome to Hot Springs, South Dakota where you'll get a warm welcome any time of year. This charming community is a great alternative to the more crowded towns across the Black Hills of South Dakota, and it could be just the spot you're looking for as a home base for your next trip. While South Dakota is known for fun places like the giant Corn Palace and Mount Rushmore, you'll need a few more things to do on your summer road trip or fall leaf-peeping adventure. Hot Springs has just the right mix of fun, history, and small-town vibes.

To get to Hot Springs, you'll want to fly into Rapid City Regional Airport and rent a car. This gives you the freedom to drive throughout the area. Major airlines like Delta and United fly into Rapid City along with regional carriers like Sun Country and Allegiant. Once you pick up your rental car, consider staying in Rapid City for a night to enjoy its walkable, artsy downtown. The next day, head southwest on U.S. Route 16 to stay in the mountains. GPS may try to route you down the faster South Dakota 79, but you'll skip some can't-miss stops. U.S. 16 adds about 40 minutes (or more during peak summer tourism), but if you've never been to Mount Rushmore, it's an essential visit. You can park, pose, and be back on the road in under an hour. Another fun detour is U.S. 16A, also called Iron Mountain Road, which redefines the phrase "taking the scenic route."