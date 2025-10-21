South Dakota's 'Picture City' Of The Black Hills Has Hot Springs, Small-Town Creative Charm, And Fossil History
Hot water, hot air balloons, and a hotbed of fossil finds; welcome to Hot Springs, South Dakota where you'll get a warm welcome any time of year. This charming community is a great alternative to the more crowded towns across the Black Hills of South Dakota, and it could be just the spot you're looking for as a home base for your next trip. While South Dakota is known for fun places like the giant Corn Palace and Mount Rushmore, you'll need a few more things to do on your summer road trip or fall leaf-peeping adventure. Hot Springs has just the right mix of fun, history, and small-town vibes.
To get to Hot Springs, you'll want to fly into Rapid City Regional Airport and rent a car. This gives you the freedom to drive throughout the area. Major airlines like Delta and United fly into Rapid City along with regional carriers like Sun Country and Allegiant. Once you pick up your rental car, consider staying in Rapid City for a night to enjoy its walkable, artsy downtown. The next day, head southwest on U.S. Route 16 to stay in the mountains. GPS may try to route you down the faster South Dakota 79, but you'll skip some can't-miss stops. U.S. 16 adds about 40 minutes (or more during peak summer tourism), but if you've never been to Mount Rushmore, it's an essential visit. You can park, pose, and be back on the road in under an hour. Another fun detour is U.S. 16A, also called Iron Mountain Road, which redefines the phrase "taking the scenic route."
Warm springs and hot air in Hot Springs
As you plan your trip to Hot Springs, you'll find a variety of accommodations available including short-term rentals, historic lodges, camping, and RV parks. To stay right downtown, check out Red Rock River Resort, The Evanston, or Springs Lodge. The downtown area is walkable and features ornate sandstone buildings that are well preserved.
Stop in at the Hot Springs Visitor Center located in the historic train depot. You'll find great information about the city, and you can check out a train caboose, explore a historic jail, or set off on foot along the Freedom Trail. If you're in the area, check out the Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival in August, when colorful balloons fill the sky over the Black Hills. The event is free and features live music, food vendors, a balloon night glow, and kid-friendly activities.
With hot springs in the name, you're likely on the hunt for some warm waters to enjoy. Evan's Plunge Mineral Springs is owned and operated by the city, but its historical roots run deep. It's the oldest tourist attraction in the Black Hills, in operation since 1890. This is a great option for families. It has slides designed for kids, two children's pools, and a jet slide for the grown ups. Natural springs, flowing at a rate of 5,000 gallons per minute, refresh the entire indoor pool every 90 minutes; keeping the water at a steady 87 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. For an adult-oriented splurge, check out the historic Moccasin Springs Natural Mineral Spa which boasts six hot pools, spa treatments, yoga, and an on-site restaurant.
Fossil fun in Hot Springs
For a city of 3,500 people, Hot Springs packs in plenty of fun year-round. There are arts and craft festivals, a giant zucchini contest, Saturday farmers markets, community concerts, galleries, and maker spaces; there's something for everyone here. Murals can be found throughout the community along with two galleries, antique shops, and more. The Fall River Pioneer Museum offers a great opportunity to learn more about life in the area as it was years ago. Located in an old schoolhouse on a hill in the northeastern part of the city, it's full of small-town charm.
For fossil lovers, The Mammoth Site is a true can't-miss attraction — it's the largest mammoth research site in the world. Back in 1974, this area was set to become a housing development, but after the discovery of a giant tusk, plans changed. The land was preserved as an active dig site and later opened as a museum dedicated to telling the story of these Ice Age animals. More than 60 mammoths have been discovered here trapped in a prehistoric sinkhole where they remain preserved in situ ("in their original place") which visitors can see firsthand. Also in town is the World Fossil Finder Museum which showcases a remarkable collection that began as one local's passion project. The museum features rare fossils from around the world with an emphasis on mammals, offering a fascinating counterpoint to the dinosaur-focused exhibits found elsewhere.