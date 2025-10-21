This Picturesque New Hampshire Town Packed Is With 19th-Century Architecture And Old-World Charm
On the mouth of the Lamprey River is a picturesque New Hampshire town filled with 19th-century history. Newmarket — as its name suggests — was once a hub of commerce, and it's no wonder, as it's built around the scenic Lamprey River that once powered mills and is now a source of recreation.
In the 18th and 19th centuries, Newmarket was a center of shipbuilding, agriculture, and fishing, before switching to manufacturing cottons and textiles in the 1820s as the Industrial Revolution took hold of America and the Newmarket Manufacturing Company took over the town in 1823. It wasn't just the 19th century either; Timberland Boots had their headquarters in Newmarket from 1967 to 1984. Those historic buildings — former mills and warehouses, plus houses and commercial buildings — still line the town's quaint downtown on the river, although now they house restaurants, renowned music venues, florists, and other local businesses.
The town is filled with charm, seen in delicious breweries offering craft beer, coffee-bookshop hybrids, and vegan-friendly spots with comfort food galore. Its colorful buildings and rushing river make it feel like an old-world time capsule, although it's not just history that lives here. Newmarket has a high number of conservation areas where locals and visitors can enjoy recreational activities, including the 160-acre Wiggin Farm Conservation Area, less than 10 minutes from town, making it a must-visit destination for anyone exploring the state that's been deemed the safest in America.
Explore history galore in Newmarket
Considering the colony of New Hampshire was founded in 1623, one could almost see Newmarket as "young" since it was first incorporated in 1727 as a parish called Exeter and became the town of Newmarket a decade later. The earliest colonialists traveled to New Hampshire for commercial reasons rather than religious ones, and so, Newmarket's well-preserved history captures the essence of the state's identity. After all, New Hampshire was essential during the Industrial Revolution due to its shipbuilding capacities and waterways that powered the industrial mills that were transforming the country. You can see all this just by walking around Newmarket's downtown, which offers that perfect New Hampshire mix of historic charm and nature.
There are so many historic buildings in Newmarket that you could spend a full day trying to spot them all like Pokémon. Find the 1841 stone building housing the Newmarket Historical Society, the 1853 red brick firehouse built by the Newmarket Manufacturing Company to protect their goods, and the florist located in a pre-1830 brick federal-style building that's the only one of this style in downtown and is also the narrowest in the state. Those interested in the town's past can take a self-guided or privately guided historic walking tour via the New Market New Hampshire Historical Society.
What to do when visiting Newmarket
The heart of Newmarket's commercial life is situated within its old buildings, even if the commerce has changed. The Riverworks is a staple of downtown Newmarket, located in a fantastically preserved brick-and-granite structure built in 1840 that was once a grocery store and a millinery (women's hat shop). Or, you can catch a show at the Stone Church Music Club, a timeless venue in an 1832 church that has hosted the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Phish, and Suzanne Vega, and is known for its good vibes and nostalgic atmosphere.
For those looking to enjoy a bit of nature during their time in Newmarket, it's easy to find a park or conservation area to tap into that good old New England spirit. The Heron Point Wildlife Sanctuary has an easy 1.2-mile loop across the river, where you can enjoy a pleasant stroll while admiring the old waterfront mills and historic buildings. Schoppmeyer Park has a kayak launching point, a perfect activity for those wanting to get a different perspective of this river that was once a fundamental link between New Hampshire's inland areas and the Atlantic.
Newmarket is conveniently close to other New England hubs. Boston is just over an hour away by car, while Concord is about 50 minutes. Manchester is 40 minutes away and is also the site of the closest major airport. Portsmouth is just over 20 minutes away and also has an international airport, but at this time, it only services Allegiant flights. Newmarket is quite walkable, but perhaps the best way to visit is by car, so you can include it on your road trip touring coastal, cozy seaside towns in New England.