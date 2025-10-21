This Picturesque New Hampshire Town Packed Is With 19th-Century Architecture And Old-World Charm

On the mouth of the Lamprey River is a picturesque New Hampshire town filled with 19th-century history. Newmarket — as its name suggests — was once a hub of commerce, and it's no wonder, as it's built around the scenic Lamprey River that once powered mills and is now a source of recreation.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, Newmarket was a center of shipbuilding, agriculture, and fishing, before switching to manufacturing cottons and textiles in the 1820s as the Industrial Revolution took hold of America and the Newmarket Manufacturing Company took over the town in 1823. It wasn't just the 19th century either; Timberland Boots had their headquarters in Newmarket from 1967 to 1984. Those historic buildings — former mills and warehouses, plus houses and commercial buildings — still line the town's quaint downtown on the river, although now they house restaurants, renowned music venues, florists, and other local businesses.

The town is filled with charm, seen in delicious breweries offering craft beer, coffee-bookshop hybrids, and vegan-friendly spots with comfort food galore. Its colorful buildings and rushing river make it feel like an old-world time capsule, although it's not just history that lives here. Newmarket has a high number of conservation areas where locals and visitors can enjoy recreational activities, including the 160-acre Wiggin Farm Conservation Area, less than 10 minutes from town, making it a must-visit destination for anyone exploring the state that's been deemed the safest in America.