One Of America's Most Scenic Train Routes Is A Pennsylvania Dandy Passing Through Rolling Hills And Dutch Country

While flights save time and car journeys are more flexible, a 2020 poll found that many Americans think that train travel is the best type of transport. Not only do you get more comfortable and spacious seats at a cheaper rate than the average flight, but, depending on the route, you also get stunning views along the way. The Amtrak Pennsylvanian is one of these scenic train rides, with gorgeous views of the Allegheny Mountains and famous scenic locations visible during its roughly nine-and-a-half-hour journey.

The Pennsylvanian is a daily daytime train connecting New York City to Pittsburgh, via Philadelphia and Harrisburg. Because the route is filled with constant twists and curves, especially between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, it moves slowly for most of the route. The entire ride is nine hours and 20 mins one-way, allowing for only a single ride in both directions per day. Depending on the season and how far in advance you book your tickets, the price for a full ride is usually around $100.

While a flight between New York City and Pittsburgh is definitely quicker, if you have the time, The Pennsylvanian is worth a trip just for the views. If you're heading westward towards Pittsburgh, the first section of the journey from New York to Philadelphia is mainly filled with views of the city and some river crossings. After Philadelphia, you gradually head further into the countryside, with the journey from Lancaster filled mainly with stunning Amish country views and Allegheny mountain views.