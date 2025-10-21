One Of America's Most Scenic Train Routes Is A Pennsylvania Dandy Passing Through Rolling Hills And Dutch Country
While flights save time and car journeys are more flexible, a 2020 poll found that many Americans think that train travel is the best type of transport. Not only do you get more comfortable and spacious seats at a cheaper rate than the average flight, but, depending on the route, you also get stunning views along the way. The Amtrak Pennsylvanian is one of these scenic train rides, with gorgeous views of the Allegheny Mountains and famous scenic locations visible during its roughly nine-and-a-half-hour journey.
The Pennsylvanian is a daily daytime train connecting New York City to Pittsburgh, via Philadelphia and Harrisburg. Because the route is filled with constant twists and curves, especially between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, it moves slowly for most of the route. The entire ride is nine hours and 20 mins one-way, allowing for only a single ride in both directions per day. Depending on the season and how far in advance you book your tickets, the price for a full ride is usually around $100.
While a flight between New York City and Pittsburgh is definitely quicker, if you have the time, The Pennsylvanian is worth a trip just for the views. If you're heading westward towards Pittsburgh, the first section of the journey from New York to Philadelphia is mainly filled with views of the city and some river crossings. After Philadelphia, you gradually head further into the countryside, with the journey from Lancaster filled mainly with stunning Amish country views and Allegheny mountain views.
The main scenic points along The Pennsylvanian route
The Pennsylvanian passes through most of Pennsylvania's Dutch Country, also known as the South-Central part of the state. The trip through this area allows you to take in the vast open spaces of the Amish and Mennonite communities between Lancaster and Harrisburg, with open grasslands, horse-drawn buggies, and busy farms visible from the train's windows. It's a thought-provoking look into a life completely cut off from modern technology, almost like looking into history.
Traveling westward towards Pittsburgh, the train enters mountainous territory past Lewiston. From here, it slows down as it creeps up and down the mountains, carefully navigating sharp twists and bends. This is also where the trip's scenic highlight comes in. In the peaceful and affordable retirement city of Altoona lies Horseshoe Curve, a part of the railway that forms a U-shaped bend. From aboard the train, you can see the viewing area built for visitors to watch the train go by and the slope of the mountain going down towards Kittanning Point Reservoir, the oldest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. On the other side, you get close-up views of a thick grove of trees on an uphill mountain slope.
The final highlight is downtown Pittsburgh, known as the Golden Triangle. This is where the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers merge to form the Ohio River, set against the backdrop of the Pittsburgh skyline.
Get the most out of your scenic trip aboard The Pennsylvanian
While The Pennsylvanian provides some incredible views, there are a few things to keep in mind to really make the most of your journey. First, plan your trip during the warmer months of the year, ideally between June and September, to fully experience the greenery of the Pennsylvanian countryside, or take a mid-October trip for spectacular fall colors. Avoid winter, as there's a good chance the sun will set by the time you get to some of the more scenic parts of the route.
Unlike some Amtrak trains, The Pennsylvanian doesn't have assigned seating, although you can book seats in the Amfleet cars for more legroom and reclining chairs. If you're heading westward towards Pittsburgh, pick a seat on the right side of the train for the most picturesque views of the rivers and fields in Dutch country. If you're heading east to New York City, sit on the left of the train for the same views. If there are empty seats, switch sides when you approach Altoona, as the best views of the valley are on the left when heading west, and on the right when heading east. If you can't switch seats, take advantage of the large windows in the Café Car to enjoy the views, and don't forget to pack meals for the journey!
The Pennsylvanian leaves early in the morning from Pittsburgh and later in the morning from New York. For the most scenic views, take the train from New York City to Pittsburgh. This allows you to enjoy the views of the countryside during daylight hours and watch the Pittsburgh night-time skyline reflected in the river as you enter the city at night.