New Mexico's Underrated State Park Is A Glittering Gem With Fishing, Boating, And Mountain-Framed Beaches

With 35 state parks, visitors to New Mexico will be spoiled for choice when it comes to opportunities to explore the outdoors in the Land of Enchantment. The southwestern state's natural features are also surprisingly diverse. While you can experience a full desert escape at parks like White Sands Park, the mountains in Rockhound State Park make for unbelievably scenic hikes. Although not a state park, Black Rock Hot Springs offers views of gorgeous canyons along the Rio Grande.

One of the most underrated park areas in New Mexico is Caballo Lake State Park, located in the Chihuahuan Desert. This hidden gem presents an activity-driven outdoor playground that's perfect for nature lovers who also want to trek off the beaten path. The 5,300-acre park is less popular than nearby Elephant Butte Lake State Park, but no less special. In fact, fewer crowds make for a more exclusive experience.

Visitors can explore the desert landscape on horseback, grab a pair of binoculars and enjoy some birdwatching, or climb the hills and rocks on their own two feet for an unforgettable hiking adventure. Fishing, boating, and swimming are also possible in the state park's glistening reservoir, where the Caballo Mountains frame the lake's shore in all their rugged beauty. Plus, you'll never be too far away from city amenities. Caballo Lake State Park is only an hour's drive north of the town of Las Cruces, and less than a 20-minute drive south of the town of Truth or Consequences.