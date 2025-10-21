New Mexico's Underrated State Park Is A Glittering Gem With Fishing, Boating, And Mountain-Framed Beaches
With 35 state parks, visitors to New Mexico will be spoiled for choice when it comes to opportunities to explore the outdoors in the Land of Enchantment. The southwestern state's natural features are also surprisingly diverse. While you can experience a full desert escape at parks like White Sands Park, the mountains in Rockhound State Park make for unbelievably scenic hikes. Although not a state park, Black Rock Hot Springs offers views of gorgeous canyons along the Rio Grande.
One of the most underrated park areas in New Mexico is Caballo Lake State Park, located in the Chihuahuan Desert. This hidden gem presents an activity-driven outdoor playground that's perfect for nature lovers who also want to trek off the beaten path. The 5,300-acre park is less popular than nearby Elephant Butte Lake State Park, but no less special. In fact, fewer crowds make for a more exclusive experience.
Visitors can explore the desert landscape on horseback, grab a pair of binoculars and enjoy some birdwatching, or climb the hills and rocks on their own two feet for an unforgettable hiking adventure. Fishing, boating, and swimming are also possible in the state park's glistening reservoir, where the Caballo Mountains frame the lake's shore in all their rugged beauty. Plus, you'll never be too far away from city amenities. Caballo Lake State Park is only an hour's drive north of the town of Las Cruces, and less than a 20-minute drive south of the town of Truth or Consequences.
Aquatic adventures and more in Caballo Lake State Park
Even before you get to the lake, Caballo Lake State Park is a choose-your-own-adventure destination in terms of thrilling outdoor activities. Named for the wild horses (a.k.a. "caballos" in Spanish) that once traversed the region, the park now welcomes equestrians to trot along 10 to 15 miles of trails in its arid expanse. There's also an easy county road trail and myriad birding opportunities, which include songbirds such as migrating warblers and birds of prey such as bald eagles.
Horse riders can reserve a corral through Reserve America. Stars come out at night at the park, transforming the Chihuahua Desert into an otherworldly vision. You can take it all in and stargaze at the Cosmic Campground International Dark Sky Sanctuary, a campground known for its pristine dark sky stargazing, located only 40 minutes away from Caballo Lake State Park. If aquatic outings are more your vibe, then enjoy the two boat ramps at the park, one just north of the campsites, and the other on the southeast tip of the lake.
From there, you can water ski, sailboard, and jet ski. If you prefer more leisurely water sports, you can sail, canoe, kayak, or simply take a dip in the mountainside waters. Keep in mind that the lake's maximum depth is 25 feet, in case you are a non-swimmer or just don't feel super comfortable in the water. Pack your bait and tackle if you want to try fishing for some walleye, white bass, largemouth bass, catfish, and crappie. Anglers have also caught wilper and drum fish on the lake, but warn that the chances of a good haul are hit or miss. If you're lucky enough to make a great catch, you can cook your fish on a BBQ grill and enjoy your lunch at one of the park's picnic areas. If you're an early bird, enjoy the beauty of the lake at sunrise. Stay until dusk, and you can witness stunning sunsets.
Camp overnight at Caballo Lake State Park
There are four campgrounds along Caballo Lake, and they all line the eastern shore. In order from north to south, the campgrounds are named Palomino, Appaloosa, Stallion, and Percha Flats Camping Area. There is a $10 fee per vehicle, and of the 170 developed campsites, 98 have water and electricity with 30-amp capacity, and 10 have 50 amps.
As the sun sets, you and your camping crew can gather around the fire pits to roast some marshmallows, tell spooky stories, and then, finally, enjoy the peace and quiet of the majestic New Mexico mountains. If you prefer camping with a larger group, there is an RV rally site with 54 water and electricity sites. If primitive camping is more your thing, you can camp on the lake's shore or head to one of the boat-in sites. Reservations are required in advance and can be booked online.
Caballo Lake State Park's office hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the gates are open 24/7. If you're just popping in for a day, there is a $5 entrance fee. Make sure to print and display your day pass on your car's windshield for park rangers to see. If you can't make it to a printer beforehand, visit the self-pay station at the park and follow the instructions from there.