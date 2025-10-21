The Most Dangerous City In America For Cyclists Is A California Destination With A 'Staggering' Fatality Rate

If you bike in America, there's one place that stands out for all the wrong reasons: Stockton, California. This city recently earned the grim title of the most dangerous city in the U.S. for cyclists — and the numbers are jaw-dropping. Experts at The Journal of Consumer Research analyzed the latest federal data on bicyclist fatalities in the country's 100 most populous metro areas.

Stockton had seven cyclist fatalities in 2023, which works out to about 2.18 cyclist deaths per 100,000 residents — that's more than six times the national average. Cyclists also make up a much larger share of the traffic fatalities in Stockton than in most U.S. cities. In this small West Coast city, about 20% of all car-crash fatalities involve cyclists, which is significantly higher than the typical U.S. figure of almost 3%.

So, what's going on in Stockton? A report by the University of California, Berkley highlights problems like very wide intersections, high posted speed limits, and many unmarked or uncontrolled crossings — all contributing to unsafe conditions for people walking or biking. Cities across the U.S. are promoting "active transportation" — like walking or biking — instead of driving everywhere, but many haven't fundamentally rebalanced the streets. "More people are being killed because cities are encouraging residents to walk and bike, but their roads are still dominated by fast-moving vehicular traffic," John Rennie Short, professor emeritus at the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said in an interview with The Conversation. In other words, cities invite people to bike but fail to guarantee that biking will be safe.