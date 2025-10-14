Iconic Los Angeles Landmarks That Are Still Standing Today, Thanks To Diane Keaton

Following the passing of the film star Diane Keaton on Oct. 11, 2025 at the age of 79, the Internet is awash with stories on how to stream her broad canon of movies. From the iconic, such as The Godfather and Annie Hall, to the lesser-known, including Baby Boom and Crimes of the Heart. It's a moment for fans to reconnect with her body of work and for younger cinephiles to get acquainted with a singular talent.

Not many people realize the Los Angeles-born actress, known for her laidback charm, was a fierce champion for historic architecture. Acting had been her profession, but buying and restoring historic homes was a passion of hers which started with the restoration of the 1928 Samuel-Navarro house in Los Feliz. This project sparked her interest in preserving two more of her city's iconic landmarks — the Ennis House in the Hollywood Hills and the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City. As a longtime board member of the LA Conservancy, Diane Keaton was also instrumental in saving such historic structures as the Wiltern Theatre, Bullock's Wilshire, and the Cathedral of St. Vibiana.

However, the fights were never easy and she didn't always win. One frustrating battle was the race to save the Ambassador Hotel (site of Senator Robert F. Kennedy's assassination in 1968) from demolition. Despite her involvement, the structure, built in 1921 by architect Byron Hunt, was torn down in 2005 to make way for a new school; a loss she felt profoundly, telling supporters at a follow-up reception that the hotel was telling her, "Next time, try harder." She later wrote about the issue in a Los Angeles Times editorial.