This Simple Dollar Tree Item Can Bring Heartfelt Appreciation And Add A Personal Touch On Your Travels

There's nothing better than feeling appreciated, and to be the one to make someone feel that way is even more rewarding. Sometimes, it's just a simple acknowledgment, like saying "thank you," and sometimes, it's going the extra mile and physically writing something tangible. When you're shopping for your next vacation, pop into your local Dollar Tree. Not only will you find so many travel essentials at the dollar store, but also little tokens of appreciation for the staff that make your trip unforgettable, such as "thank you" cards. One YouTuber, CruiseTipsTV, says you can purchase a whole pack of six cards for one dollar, which is perfect for multiple employees.

Most of us live a fast-paced lifestyle, and taking the effort to sit down and write something thoughtful can be the very thing that makes someone's day. Imagine leaving a handwritten card to your cabin steward, tour guide, or favorite barista at the resort — better yet, imagine writing a nice card to their managers and mentioning them by name. One hotel employee on Reddit mentioned that this can have a domino effect, resulting in a small monetary bonus. It's the little things that can make the biggest impact.