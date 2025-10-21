This Simple Dollar Tree Item Can Bring Heartfelt Appreciation And Add A Personal Touch On Your Travels
There's nothing better than feeling appreciated, and to be the one to make someone feel that way is even more rewarding. Sometimes, it's just a simple acknowledgment, like saying "thank you," and sometimes, it's going the extra mile and physically writing something tangible. When you're shopping for your next vacation, pop into your local Dollar Tree. Not only will you find so many travel essentials at the dollar store, but also little tokens of appreciation for the staff that make your trip unforgettable, such as "thank you" cards. One YouTuber, CruiseTipsTV, says you can purchase a whole pack of six cards for one dollar, which is perfect for multiple employees.
Most of us live a fast-paced lifestyle, and taking the effort to sit down and write something thoughtful can be the very thing that makes someone's day. Imagine leaving a handwritten card to your cabin steward, tour guide, or favorite barista at the resort — better yet, imagine writing a nice card to their managers and mentioning them by name. One hotel employee on Reddit mentioned that this can have a domino effect, resulting in a small monetary bonus. It's the little things that can make the biggest impact.
A good rule of thumb when writing a thank you card and other dollar store finds
There are a couple of ways you can leave a "thank you" card for the helpful employees on your travels. For hotel staff and cruise cabin attendants, some people say cash is king. On a Cruise Ships & Cruise Deals Facebook group, someone said to leave a "crisp bill along with your words of appreciation." It seems like the perfect compliment to pair words of encouragement with a little extra flair. Be sure to share with them a note about their customer service, attention to detail, or a thoughtful interaction you might have had. Even if it's just a few sentences, staff say these cards stay pinned in their back room for months on end.
While you're at the dollar store for thank-you cards, it's worth browsing a few other travel-friendly finds, like mini toiletries, travel-sized first aid kits, or even little treats to pair with your "thank you." These items are essential for traveling and also add a bit of style to your trip, especially for avid travelers looking to deepen their relationships with hospitality staff around the globe. Now that you're on board with the concept of writing thoughtful notes to travel staff, you can learn some flight attendants' tips on how to be the best passenger to top off your etiquette journey.