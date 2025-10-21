One Of The Mediterranean's Dreamiest Beaches Is Spain's Sun-Kissed Cove With Turquoise Waters And Golden Sands

Of Spain's Balearic Islands, Mallorca may be the most well-known, but travelers would be remiss not to consider all that the neighboring island of Menorca has to offer. Old towns and tasty food paired with turquoise waters make Menorca a quintessential Mediterranean getaway without throngs of tourists. The southern shoreline of Menorca is distinct for its limestone cliffs that form rocky outcrops and caves. The limestone bluffs are a stunning geological feature, but it's the coves and sandy strands in between that make the island a wonderful place to unwind.

On the southeastern part of the island, the cove called Cala Macarelleta captures the best of Menorca's beaches: Untamed coastal scenery, fewer crowds, and, of course, immaculate waters to take a dip in. The half-moon-shaped beach is relatively small — its name literally means "little Macarella," in reference to its larger, neighboring cove. You'll see a white, sandy seabed, and you may encounter undulating seagrass meadows underwater. The seagrass around Menorca, specifically the Posidonia oceanica species, is actually part of the reason the water is so clear, since it naturally filters the water. Menorca is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and its ecosystem is protected, so you can't take any plants or shells home with you from the beach.

Beyond its natural significance, Cala Macarelleta is also located along the ancient Camí de Cavalls, a walking path that circles the whole island. It dates back to the 14th century, when knights used the pathway to watch out for and defend the island from pirates. These days, the cove's privacy has made it popular with nudists — though it's not exclusively a nudist beach, expect to see some skin as you make your way down.