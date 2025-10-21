One Of The Mediterranean's Dreamiest Beaches Is Spain's Sun-Kissed Cove With Turquoise Waters And Golden Sands
Of Spain's Balearic Islands, Mallorca may be the most well-known, but travelers would be remiss not to consider all that the neighboring island of Menorca has to offer. Old towns and tasty food paired with turquoise waters make Menorca a quintessential Mediterranean getaway without throngs of tourists. The southern shoreline of Menorca is distinct for its limestone cliffs that form rocky outcrops and caves. The limestone bluffs are a stunning geological feature, but it's the coves and sandy strands in between that make the island a wonderful place to unwind.
On the southeastern part of the island, the cove called Cala Macarelleta captures the best of Menorca's beaches: Untamed coastal scenery, fewer crowds, and, of course, immaculate waters to take a dip in. The half-moon-shaped beach is relatively small — its name literally means "little Macarella," in reference to its larger, neighboring cove. You'll see a white, sandy seabed, and you may encounter undulating seagrass meadows underwater. The seagrass around Menorca, specifically the Posidonia oceanica species, is actually part of the reason the water is so clear, since it naturally filters the water. Menorca is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and its ecosystem is protected, so you can't take any plants or shells home with you from the beach.
Beyond its natural significance, Cala Macarelleta is also located along the ancient Camí de Cavalls, a walking path that circles the whole island. It dates back to the 14th century, when knights used the pathway to watch out for and defend the island from pirates. These days, the cove's privacy has made it popular with nudists — though it's not exclusively a nudist beach, expect to see some skin as you make your way down.
How to get to Cala Macarelleta
Most visitors to Cala Macarelleta have to first pass through Cala Macarella to get there. If you're flying into Menorca, you'll arrive at the Menorca Airport, which has been named the most family-friendly in the world. From the airport, it takes about an hour to reach Cala Macarella by car, though you'll most likely head to the tourist-friendly town of Ciutadella first (about 45 minutes from the airport), from which you have a few options for reaching the beach depending on the season. In the busier summer season, you can take the Route 69 bus, which takes about 40 minutes. During the low season, the bus isn't offered, but vehicle access becomes available, so you can drive to the same place where the bus terminates and park there. From the parking area, it's about a 15- to 20-minute walk to Cala Macarella, then another 10 minutes to Cala Macarelleta.
One exception to getting to Cala Macarelleta without first crossing Cala Macarella is if you walk from the Camí de Cavalls. It's possible to get to Cala Macarelleta from the opposite side by the path extending from Cala en Turqueta — the walk is just under an hour to Cala Macarelleta from here. Much of the path winds through pine and wild olive forests, with some elevated, rocky viewpoints.
One other option visitors have is by way of a scenic boat ride. You could either rent your own from places around Cala Galdana or book a tour. Some boat tours stop directly at the beach, but others may just sail by. You can even broaden a boat trip through the Balearic archipelago, drifting between beautiful Spanish islands you probably haven't heard of.