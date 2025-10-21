This Off-The-Beaten-Path Japanese Island Is A Coastal Gem Offering Beaches, Yoga, And Rocket Launches

Along with exploring the space center, Tanegashima's coastline is one of the main attractions of the island. Its beaches are known for white sand and calm water, which makes them ideal for a range of activities. On the island's northern tip, Urada Beach offers swimming and snorkeling in clear waters where colorful tropical fish are usually visible. Toward the southern coast, near the space center, Takezaki Beach is a popular surfing spot among sandstone cliffs. About 18 minutes away by car, Hamada Beach is home to the Chikura no Iwaya cave. Visitors can enter the sea cave during low tide and take in views of the ocean.

Beyond outdoor recreation, Tanegashima is a destination for wellness travelers. In 2020, Nishinoomote City was certified as a "Sacred Place of Yoga." The designation was given because of its natural landscapes, which are believed to support physical and mental well-being. Yoga sessions are usually held on beaches or coastal overlooks, where participants can meditate by the sea.

Travelers can reach Tanegashima by flying into Tanegashima Airport from either Osaka, nicknamed "Japan's Kitchen," or Kagoshima, often called the "Naples Of Japan." Alternatively, ferries leave regularly from Kagoshima Port. Travel times vary from 45 minutes to three and a half hours, depending on the type of vessel. Once on the island, rental cars are the most convenient way to get around. To see some of Tanegashima's scenic highlights, the Tanegashima Route offers a recommended driving course that passes beaches, coastal roads, and the island's space center.