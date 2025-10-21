One Of Kansas' Most Underrated Towns Has A Mouth-Watering Brewery And A Festival Worth Traveling For
The vast state in the heart of the country, Kansas, is often overlooked for just how much it offers visitors. From its iconic history preserved in the likes of Leavenworth, Kansas' oldest city dotted with European architecture, to nature reserves spread over the state's vast flatlands and quirky little Kansas towns like Liberal, the Sunflower State is rich in experiences. And then, of course, there's the food, which warrants a visit in and of itself. As a small town that often flies under the radar, Emporia is the perfect example of Kansas' underrated travel gems. Located almost equidistant between the state capital of Topeka (which happens to be one of the best places to retire in America) and the state's most populous city of Wichita, Emporia can be reached from either of these places in under 90 minutes by road. The closest airport, Topeka's Forbes Field, is about an hour away.
With the vibe of a university town and a center dotted with a quaint mix of turn-of-the-century buildings and eclectic architecture, Emporia is a quiet, walkable getaway that hides a good time. Its oldest brewery, the Radius Brewing Company, serves up a variety of craft and seasonal brews, with the attached restaurant churning out fare to match. Visit in early October and you could catch the town's popular Halfway to Everywhere music and arts festival. The two-day event folds in art, local handicrafts, and a lineup of performances. The town's annual event calendar is also surprisingly colorful, as is the eclectic variety of eateries on offer. And, for the outdoor-inclined, there are hikes, bike rides, fishing, and the nearby Flint Hills — rolling prairies teeming with wildflowers and birds.
Emporia's oldest brewery and colorful events calendar
This Kansas town takes its food and drink seriously, and since 2014, Radius Brewing Company has been serving customers with an eclectic variety of beer styles and seasonal flavors. From the handmade beer pulls to the easy music and occasional live performances, it's easy to spend hours at this downtown brewery sampling its long list of ales, IPAs, wheat beers, and more. The eats here aren't merely beer accompaniments but an entire experience of themselves. During the day, the brewery's restaurant turns out classics like wood-fired oven pizzas, mac and cheese, and hefty burgers. However, come evening, the fare turns classier, with steaks and specialty pasta dishes appearing on the menu with vegetarian and vegan options also available.
If you manage to time your visit in October to overlap with the Halfway to Everywhere festival, you'll see the town's community come together to celebrate creativity in all its forms. The artists play across three stages over the festival's two days, and entry for different events is either free or around $25. Even if you come during other times of the year, there's usually something fun going on in Emporia. The monthly art walks by Emporia First Friday, set on the first Friday of the month, feature over a dozen downtown businesses hosting art exhibitions or pop-ups. The Great American Market in September, featuring stalls with arts, crafts, and food across several blocks, transforms the town's main street. And then, there's also the iconic Emporia Granada Theatre, with its perpetually rich roster of music and entertainment shows.
Emporia as a weekend getaway
Apart from coming for specific events, you can visit Emporia on any weekend (or, for that matter, any weekday) and find lots of charming activities to unwind. With Emporia State University embedded in the downtown area, there's always an eclectic range of eating, drinking, and entertainment to be had in this relatively small town of about 25,000 residents.
When visiting, check out the All Veterans Memorial Park, which is free to enter and has a World War II tank and a helicopter on display. The nearby Rainbow Arches bridge provides a scenic view and crosses over a small, bubbling waterfall. The Emporia Zoo, also free to enter, has bald eagles, lions, lemurs, and a lot more. The zoo is lush and specially decorated for the holidays, but is still compact, making it a breeze to explore, especially for groups with young visitors who may tire quickly. For the more actively inclined, the Champions Landing sports complex offers a range of sporting activities, and there's also a municipal golf course. To explore nearby picturesque areas, Merchant Cycles, a local outlet, provides detailed route maps based on a person's cycling experience level.
Since it's a small town, accommodation in Emporia is pocket-friendly. There are several options for under $100 per night, and major chains like Holiday Inn are also around. Because the weather in Kansas can get downright cold in winter, a good time to visit is between May and September.