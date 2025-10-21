One Of Kansas' Most Underrated Towns Has A Mouth-Watering Brewery And A Festival Worth Traveling For

The vast state in the heart of the country, Kansas, is often overlooked for just how much it offers visitors. From its iconic history preserved in the likes of Leavenworth, Kansas' oldest city dotted with European architecture, to nature reserves spread over the state's vast flatlands and quirky little Kansas towns like Liberal, the Sunflower State is rich in experiences. And then, of course, there's the food, which warrants a visit in and of itself. As a small town that often flies under the radar, Emporia is the perfect example of Kansas' underrated travel gems. Located almost equidistant between the state capital of Topeka (which happens to be one of the best places to retire in America) and the state's most populous city of Wichita, Emporia can be reached from either of these places in under 90 minutes by road. The closest airport, Topeka's Forbes Field, is about an hour away.

With the vibe of a university town and a center dotted with a quaint mix of turn-of-the-century buildings and eclectic architecture, Emporia is a quiet, walkable getaway that hides a good time. Its oldest brewery, the Radius Brewing Company, serves up a variety of craft and seasonal brews, with the attached restaurant churning out fare to match. Visit in early October and you could catch the town's popular Halfway to Everywhere music and arts festival. The two-day event folds in art, local handicrafts, and a lineup of performances. The town's annual event calendar is also surprisingly colorful, as is the eclectic variety of eateries on offer. And, for the outdoor-inclined, there are hikes, bike rides, fishing, and the nearby Flint Hills — rolling prairies teeming with wildflowers and birds.