The Charming, Beachy North Carolina Towns Where 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Was Filmed

For millions of fans, Amazon Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" has become the ultimate symbol of summer. The series, adapted from Jenny Han's best-selling trilogy, follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin, played by Lola Tung, as she returns each year to Cousins Beach with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) and her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman). There, they reunite with her family friend Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) and her sons: the reserved and brooding Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and the open-hearted Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). What begins as a season of friendship quickly evolves into a triangle of love between Belly and the Fisher brothers, a story intertwined with moments of self-discovery, grief, and the supportive bonds of friends like Taylor (Rain Spencer).

Since the release of Season 1 in 2022, the story has continued to captivate viewers of all ages through TikTok edits and viral sounds like "This is a hundred percent your look, Connie baby," leading many to wonder where the legendary Cousins Beach actually is. Yet — plot twist — the town exists only in Jenny Han's imagination, and it was inspired by a mix of East Coast beach destinations, including Cape Cod, The Hamptons, Virginia Beach, and Nags Head, the chic beach getaway embodying the essence of the Outer Banks. "I had a lot of beaches in my head," Han shared in a Prime Video Book Club interview, "and I think that's part of the reason people can read the book and feel like it's their beach." To bring this fictional town to life, production filmed along the sun-drenched North Carolina coast, using dreamy locations like Wilmington, Kure Beach, Carolina Beach, and Wrightsville Beach. Not finished the show or books? Prepare for a few spoilers ahead.