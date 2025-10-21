California's Award-Winning Luxe Resort In The Santa Cruz Mountains Is Closing Up Shop And Pivoting To Texas

Since opening in 2019, Canyon Ranch Woodside has earned a reputation as one of California's most luxe wellness retreats, celebrated for its forest setting and all-inclusive experience. But the award-winning resort is now preparing to bid farewell to California. The brand has announced it will close the Woodside property and shift its focus to expanding operations in Texas, where one Canyon Ranch resort is already open, and another is under construction. This pivot speaks to both the rising operational costs in California and the growing appeal of Texas as a wellness hub.

Canyon Ranch Woodside may have only been around for six years, but in that short time, it managed to make quite the impression. In 2024, the luxury retreat received a prestigious three-key ranking from Michelin's new 'key' recognition system for hotels — a distinction reserved for properties offering "the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance." Despite its awards and a recently granted seven-year lease extension, the resort is preparing to close its doors.

The company started with humble roots in the early 1990s as a small lodge and wellness retreat — a far cry from the luxury brand it is today. And the company's focus is shifting once more. CEO Jeff Kurster told Bloomberg that Canyon Ranch would be moving away from its traditional resort model to focus on membership-based wellness clubs. Currently, the group operates resorts in Lenox, Massachusetts, Tucson, Arizona, and the soon-to-be-defunct Woodside, a town also home to the Bay Area's lush botanical garden. Meanwhile, its new club model is expanding, with one already open in Fort Worth, Texas, considered to be the city "where the West begins," and plans to open three more properties by 2030.