California's Award-Winning Luxe Resort In The Santa Cruz Mountains Is Closing Up Shop And Pivoting To Texas
Since opening in 2019, Canyon Ranch Woodside has earned a reputation as one of California's most luxe wellness retreats, celebrated for its forest setting and all-inclusive experience. But the award-winning resort is now preparing to bid farewell to California. The brand has announced it will close the Woodside property and shift its focus to expanding operations in Texas, where one Canyon Ranch resort is already open, and another is under construction. This pivot speaks to both the rising operational costs in California and the growing appeal of Texas as a wellness hub.
Canyon Ranch Woodside may have only been around for six years, but in that short time, it managed to make quite the impression. In 2024, the luxury retreat received a prestigious three-key ranking from Michelin's new 'key' recognition system for hotels — a distinction reserved for properties offering "the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance." Despite its awards and a recently granted seven-year lease extension, the resort is preparing to close its doors.
The company started with humble roots in the early 1990s as a small lodge and wellness retreat — a far cry from the luxury brand it is today. And the company's focus is shifting once more. CEO Jeff Kurster told Bloomberg that Canyon Ranch would be moving away from its traditional resort model to focus on membership-based wellness clubs. Currently, the group operates resorts in Lenox, Massachusetts, Tucson, Arizona, and the soon-to-be-defunct Woodside, a town also home to the Bay Area's lush botanical garden. Meanwhile, its new club model is expanding, with one already open in Fort Worth, Texas, considered to be the city "where the West begins," and plans to open three more properties by 2030.
Canyon Ranch Woodside has received varied reviews
Smaller than its sibling properties, Canyon Ranch Woodside honed in on a unique level of intimate luxury. Tucked into the depths of a redwood forest in the San Mateo County between San Francisco, San Jose, and Santa Cruz, it feels like a secluded sanctuary built for self-investment. Guests could tailor their stay around wellness, fitness, or spiritual renewal, with more than 20 optional daily activities.
Yet, while some praised the retreat's design, food, and serene setting, others felt the price tag didn't always match the experience. Despite maintaining an impressive 4.4-star ranking on TripAdvisor at the time of its closure, reviews often pointed to a small spa with limited offerings and inconsistent quality among services. Some even compared it unfavorably to its sister property in Tucson, citing that Woodside had missed the mark. The price of a room only added salt to the wound. According to the resort's online booking system, packages start at $1,150 for a single occupancy room, adding $863 for a second guest sharing, excluding service and taxes. The San Francisco Chronicle mentions that the price point was even higher, reaching $2,025 for a regular room and $2,400 for a treehouse suite. While the high prices and mixed reviews might offer clues, Canyon Ranch has not given an official reason for closing the Woodside location. For now, the future of the lush patch of redwoods remains uncertain.
Reservations will officially stop on October 20, 2025. Those with bookings beyond the closure date will either be refunded or given the option to switch the booking to one of the brand's other properties. Canyon Ranch confirmed that it is assisting its employees to secure new work opportunities, offering some the opportunity to relocate to a different brand property.