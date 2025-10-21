This Remote Island Was Ranked The Best Hidden Gem For 2026 Thanks To Its Wildlife, Rainforest, And Few Crowds

You know you've stumbled onto something special when 11 different primate species call the same place home. The entirety of Tiwai Island is a wildlife sanctuary with one of the world's highest concentrations of primates, including species like the endangered Diana monkey and the western chimpanzee, which coexist in what remains of West Africa's ancient Upper Guinea Rainforest. The island is also home to over 135 bird species and more than 700 plant varieties, many with medicinal properties that local communities have relied on for centuries.

With how rustic everything on the island is, it's easy to assume there isn't much to keep you busy. Don't be fooled, though. There are more activities here than most people expect, with over 31 miles of pathways weaving through the forest — after all, Tiwai Island does mean Big Island in Mende. If you have something specific in mind, like spotting one of the eight different hornbill species, all you have to do is ask the sanctuary's staff to arrange a targeted trek with an experienced guide who knows exactly where to look during the midday heat.

When the forest heat starts getting to you (and it likely will), the river tours offer sweet relief with serious adventure payoff. Head upstream for heritage sites, or brave the downstream rapids for waterfall views and turtle spotting. But it's absolutely worth booking the night tour if you want a chance at seeing the pygmy hippopotamus, a creature so rare it exists only in these Gola rainforest waters. During dry season, you can cap off your river adventures with a swim at the northern tip beaches, though you might have to share the shore with river otters who use them as playgrounds.