Lehigh Valley's Historic Hub Is Full Of Downtown Vibes, Festivals, And Rare Landmarks With Pennsylvania Charm

For musicians, C.F. Martin & Co. is a brand synonymous with high-quality guitars and ukuleles. Martin guitars have been played by artists ranging from Johnny Cash to Kurt Cobain, putting them among the most iconic instruments in rock music history — and all of those guitars have come out of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, where the Martin factory has been in operation since it was established in 1833. Visitors to Nazareth today can book a guided tour of the factory any weekday for $5 to see first-hand how the company makes the instruments. The Visitor Center also houses a free museum where you can learn about the history of Martin and some of the incredible artists who have performed with their instruments.

If you'd rather hear those guitars (and other instruments) in action, plan your visit for late July, when The Circle area of downtown Nazareth hosts the annual Martin on Main festival. Along with two stages for live music, the festival features food trucks, vendor booths, a Kids Corner, and a raffle to take home a Martin Guitar of your own. The factory and festival together constitute the top must-do activity in Nazareth for musicians and music-lovers.

There are other opportunities to hear live music in Nazareth, too. Along with helping to organize Martin on Main, The Nazareth Center for the Arts hosts concerts, open mic nights, and workshops throughout the year. The Moravian Historical Society also gets in on the action with the Arts & Crafts Festival, which gathers local artists, musicians, and food trucks on the Whitefield House lawn every June. The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce puts on a similar event every October, the Nazareth Fall Festival, which features a beer-stein holding competition along with vendors, food, and music.