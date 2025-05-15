America's Most Charming Main Street Of 2025 Is Found In This Underrated East Coast City

If you're ever gearing up for a trip through Pennsylvania, save Philadelphia and Pittsburgh for the end. While the Keystone State's two largest cities have a lot to offer, so do towns like Bethlehem. Around 1.5 hours from both Harrisburg and Philadelphia, Bethlehem is a little Pennsylvania city with an absolutely enchanting vibe. Known as America's thriving "Christmas Capital" when the holiday season rolls around, the city's festive spirit and yearly Christkindlmarkt have gotten pretty famous over the years, but Bethlehem makes for a charming stop even when there's no snow falling.

The city of 80,000 is not only surrounded by gorgeous greenery (as pictured above), but it also boasts a nationally renowned Main Street. In April 2025, USA Today's readers and editors ranked the top 10 main streets across the United States, with Bethlehem earning the crown at the No. 1 spot. That's high praise, especially when competing with places like Grapevine, Texas (known for its first-rate wine and artisanal shopping), and the tree-lined cobbled streets of Winchester, Virginia.

From having the oldest (and still operating) bookstore in the United States to a host of other historic sites, Bethlehem's Main Street is a must-see destination no matter the season for anyone keen on exploring all the tucked-away gems decorating the Keystone State.