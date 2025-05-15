America's Most Charming Main Street Of 2025 Is Found In This Underrated East Coast City
If you're ever gearing up for a trip through Pennsylvania, save Philadelphia and Pittsburgh for the end. While the Keystone State's two largest cities have a lot to offer, so do towns like Bethlehem. Around 1.5 hours from both Harrisburg and Philadelphia, Bethlehem is a little Pennsylvania city with an absolutely enchanting vibe. Known as America's thriving "Christmas Capital" when the holiday season rolls around, the city's festive spirit and yearly Christkindlmarkt have gotten pretty famous over the years, but Bethlehem makes for a charming stop even when there's no snow falling.
The city of 80,000 is not only surrounded by gorgeous greenery (as pictured above), but it also boasts a nationally renowned Main Street. In April 2025, USA Today's readers and editors ranked the top 10 main streets across the United States, with Bethlehem earning the crown at the No. 1 spot. That's high praise, especially when competing with places like Grapevine, Texas (known for its first-rate wine and artisanal shopping), and the tree-lined cobbled streets of Winchester, Virginia.
From having the oldest (and still operating) bookstore in the United States to a host of other historic sites, Bethlehem's Main Street is a must-see destination no matter the season for anyone keen on exploring all the tucked-away gems decorating the Keystone State.
Bethlehem's Main Street is historic and gorgeous
To say Bethlehem's Main Street is brimming with history would be a dramatic understatement. Both the Moravian Bookshop (which was founded in 1745 and remains in business to this day) and the Historic Hotel Bethlehem (one of the country's most prestigious hotels, built in 1922) are located on the city's Main Street right across from each other. As if that wasn't enough, Main Street also houses museums, an art gallery, and many other local landmarks, making it a perfect place to simply stroll and explore.
It wouldn't be a proper main street without plenty of restaurants, so don't worry, Bethlehem has you covered. From French pastry shops and Spanish tapas to Thai curry and highly-rated breweries, Main Street is beyond diverse with its food and drink options. Customers can't stop lavishing McCarthy's Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar with endless praise, so definitely jot down that name. While technically not on Main Street, just around the corner from the pub is Apollo Grill, a restaurant currently ranked as the absolute best in Bethlehem by Tripadvisor users.
After you're done soaking in all the history Bethlehem wears on its sleeve, just an hour away is the once-thriving railroad city of Reading, with a vibrant art scene. Or, if you're ready to hit up the big city, check out all the great things to see and do during a Philadelphia vacation.