This Surprisingly Rugged Camper Looks And Feels Like A Luxury Yacht On The Highway

Picture a travel trailer. You likely see a boxy rectangle on wheels, right? It's functional, sure, but rarely inspiring. The 2026 Lidu RV Aquila 360 tosses that tired template overboard entirely. This Chinese-manufactured camper borrows its design language straight from the world of luxury yachts, with sweeping curves, a distinctive bow-shaped front end, and a glossy fiberglass exterior that wouldn't look out of place in a marina full of chartered yachts ready to tackle list-worthy boating adventures on the East Coast.

But the Aquila 360 isn't just about turning heads at highway rest stops. Lidu RV engineered this trailer with a unibody construction method, similar to how modern cars are built, which means the frame and body are integrated into a single structure rather than pieced together from separate components. The result is a camper that's built to last for generations and that looks and feels like a luxury yacht on the highway.

The floor plan includes a rear entrance that opens into a compact galley kitchen with a sink, stove, refrigerator, and a surprisingly spacious dinette that converts into a sleeping space. As for a bathroom, each unit comes with a compact toilet. The design plays on the yacht theme, with an undeniable luxury boat style throughout. On the outside, you can find an additional diesel-fueled cooktop. With a dry weight of approximately 2,600 pounds, the Aquila 360 can be towed by a range of mid-size SUVs, making it accessible to travelers who don't want to invest in a heavy-duty truck.