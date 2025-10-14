New York's Dreamy Mountain Escape Offers Scenic Forests, Breathtaking Waterfalls, And Storybook Charm

The Adirondacks region showcases the Empire State's gentler side. Aside from having one of New York's best mountain ranges, it mixes natural gems like the wildly breathtaking lakeside getaway of Saranac Lake Islands State Campground, with Au Sable Forks, a tiny riverside village with mom 'n' pop shops. Wilmington, a dreamy mountain escape just 15 minutes away, offers the middle ground between wild outdoors bliss and bucolic retreats. The small town is at the heart of a magical mix that includes breathtaking waterfalls and scenic forests, merging to give the area a storybook charm.

Most of New York's ski bums and riders have a least heard of Wilmington, if not visited. Nearby Whiteface Mountain hosted the 1980 Winter Olympics' downhill skiing events and is now a well-regarded ski resort. More than a few snow junkies have encountered local townies before hopping aboard a ski lift. The small town's bucolic feel and tempo make it the perfect soothing chaser to the adrenaline rush of shredding down a snowy mountainside covered in steep groomers – (IYKYK). But away from the slopes, life slows down.

While the world has made some strides towards modernity, Wilmington's small population of just under 1,000 has maintained its long history of living off the land. More than half of the town is still a State Forest Preserve, with locals spending most of their recreation time outdoors. It has bred an affinity and protective attitude towards the area's natural treasures while keeping the towns' storybook charm. Consider it a laid-back alternative to Lake Placid, with one of Upstate New York's most beautiful lakes, which is about 16 minutes away.