New York's Dreamy Mountain Escape Offers Scenic Forests, Breathtaking Waterfalls, And Storybook Charm
The Adirondacks region showcases the Empire State's gentler side. Aside from having one of New York's best mountain ranges, it mixes natural gems like the wildly breathtaking lakeside getaway of Saranac Lake Islands State Campground, with Au Sable Forks, a tiny riverside village with mom 'n' pop shops. Wilmington, a dreamy mountain escape just 15 minutes away, offers the middle ground between wild outdoors bliss and bucolic retreats. The small town is at the heart of a magical mix that includes breathtaking waterfalls and scenic forests, merging to give the area a storybook charm.
Most of New York's ski bums and riders have a least heard of Wilmington, if not visited. Nearby Whiteface Mountain hosted the 1980 Winter Olympics' downhill skiing events and is now a well-regarded ski resort. More than a few snow junkies have encountered local townies before hopping aboard a ski lift. The small town's bucolic feel and tempo make it the perfect soothing chaser to the adrenaline rush of shredding down a snowy mountainside covered in steep groomers – (IYKYK). But away from the slopes, life slows down.
While the world has made some strides towards modernity, Wilmington's small population of just under 1,000 has maintained its long history of living off the land. More than half of the town is still a State Forest Preserve, with locals spending most of their recreation time outdoors. It has bred an affinity and protective attitude towards the area's natural treasures while keeping the towns' storybook charm. Consider it a laid-back alternative to Lake Placid, with one of Upstate New York's most beautiful lakes, which is about 16 minutes away.
Wilmington is an outdoor paradise, with waterfalls and Santa
Wilmington's home in the heart of an eponymous wild forest, the largest state park outside of Alaska, and the Whiteface Region makes it an ideal hub for jaunts into nature. The surrounding undulating terrain has an ideal mix of scenic forests and plenty to keep outdoor enthusiasts busy. The warmer months create ideal conditions for mountain biking, hiking, hunting, and fishing. Meanwhile, winters offer chances to ski, snowshoe, or go snowmobiling. Nestled within all the lush greenery, hikers and travelers can find stunning waterfalls.
The Flume Fall, about three minutes outside of Wilmington, offers a gorgeous view and soothing rush of water. The AuSable River formed the tumbling froth over the course of centuries, the steady hum of rushing water merges with the misty air, and foaming cascades create an engrossing attack on nearly all your senses. The falls can be reached via one of eight possible trials, with varying degrees of difficulty. Those looking for a more all-encompassing experience should head to High Falls Gorge, a well-groomed and maintained private nature park. Traversing its 22 acres leads to bridges, glass-floored viewing platforms, over a narrow gorge, all leading to four beautiful waterfalls. The park also houses an anorthosite boulder, its 1.5 billion years making it one of the oldest rocks on the planet. Such a sensory overload may leave you feeling a bit drained. It's nothing a visit from Ol' Saint Nick can't fix.
The low-ho-ho-ho down on visiting Wilmington
That's right. Wilmington is home to the North Pole — well, not the actual North Pole, but a Christmas-themed hamlet considered one of the nation's first theme parks. At its heart lies Santa's Workshop, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus chilling out alongside a neighboring barn full of live reindeer. Also, bring a letter "from Santa" for the kids and then send it from the post office. Presto, your letter will be postmarked from the North Pole.
Visitors will have to ultimately drive to Wilmington no matter where they are, as it's too remote to reach by mass transit. Those flying to the region should finagle a connecting flight to Adirondack Regional Airport, which is a mere 30 miles away. The closest major transit hub in the U.S., Syracuse Hancock International Airport, is an arduous 203 miles out of town. If you do decide to take that trip, be sure to stop at Saranac Lake along the way. The serene lakeside town with a unique icy attraction complements a stay in Wilmington.
Visiting a smaller destination like Wilmington offers one of travel's underappreciated joys: charming local accommodations, those worthy alternatives to the cookie-cutter major hotel and motel chains. Depending on when you visit, highly-rated local lodging, like the Wolfjaw Lodge, can be had for about $200 a night. While there is no wrong time to visit Wilmington, make sure your visit coincides with your outdoor plans. Snow junkies looking to hit the slopes, December through February is your ideal time to visit. Those who hate wearing heavy winter clothing can opt for very mild summers that make all outdoor activities a delight.