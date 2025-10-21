Germany's Tucked-Away Fairytale Castle On A Moat Is One Of Europe's Best-Preserved Renaissance Gems

Although originally built as a foreboding castle surrounded by a moat in 1427, Mespelbrunn Castle was later lovingly transformed into a charming, fairytale-like palace by Peter Echter von Mespelbrunn and his wife Gertraud von Adelsheim. The Renaissance-style transformation took nearly 20 years and was completed in 1569. Located an hour east of Frankfurt (often called the "Manhattan of Europe" thanks to its skyscrapers), Mespelbrunn Castle is nestled in the heart of Spessart forest, an area that was once full of thieves hiding out while on their plundering sprees.

Today, Spessart is an idyllic destination in the German state of Bavaria, as the ancient oaks and beech trees welcome hikers and cyclists from around the world. Off the beaten path, Mespelbrunn Castle is still owned and inhabited by descendants of the original owners. Constant renovations ensure the preservation of fairytale vibes, making it one of Europe's most well-kept gems. Onsite, visitors are welcome to tour the property with a guide. Visiting Mespelbrunn Castle costs less than $10 as of this writing (cash only) and includes a guided tour. Children are welcome (and receive free entrance if they are under 6), but they must be watched carefully, as there is still a moat surrounding the castle.

After taking a guided tour of the grounds and castle interior, head to Café Pferdestall just opposite the "water castle," where you can relax over coffee, tea, homemade cakes, and pies, with views of the castle and moat. It also has a few specialty dishes, including local wild boar sausage if you're feeling adventurous. Although not as grand as the most famous Bavarian castle that inspired Walt Disney, Mespelbrunn Castle has a unique appeal, as it is smaller in size and offers more of a personal touch with its family-owned ambiance and homemade food.