Germany's Tucked-Away Fairytale Castle On A Moat Is One Of Europe's Best-Preserved Renaissance Gems
Although originally built as a foreboding castle surrounded by a moat in 1427, Mespelbrunn Castle was later lovingly transformed into a charming, fairytale-like palace by Peter Echter von Mespelbrunn and his wife Gertraud von Adelsheim. The Renaissance-style transformation took nearly 20 years and was completed in 1569. Located an hour east of Frankfurt (often called the "Manhattan of Europe" thanks to its skyscrapers), Mespelbrunn Castle is nestled in the heart of Spessart forest, an area that was once full of thieves hiding out while on their plundering sprees.
Today, Spessart is an idyllic destination in the German state of Bavaria, as the ancient oaks and beech trees welcome hikers and cyclists from around the world. Off the beaten path, Mespelbrunn Castle is still owned and inhabited by descendants of the original owners. Constant renovations ensure the preservation of fairytale vibes, making it one of Europe's most well-kept gems. Onsite, visitors are welcome to tour the property with a guide. Visiting Mespelbrunn Castle costs less than $10 as of this writing (cash only) and includes a guided tour. Children are welcome (and receive free entrance if they are under 6), but they must be watched carefully, as there is still a moat surrounding the castle.
After taking a guided tour of the grounds and castle interior, head to Café Pferdestall just opposite the "water castle," where you can relax over coffee, tea, homemade cakes, and pies, with views of the castle and moat. It also has a few specialty dishes, including local wild boar sausage if you're feeling adventurous. Although not as grand as the most famous Bavarian castle that inspired Walt Disney, Mespelbrunn Castle has a unique appeal, as it is smaller in size and offers more of a personal touch with its family-owned ambiance and homemade food.
What to do at and around Mespelbrunn Castle
For something unique, spend the night at Mespelbrunn Castle by booking a rustic stay in the property's mill house, located on the moat between the castle and Café Pferdestall. Imagine what it might have been like to wake up to the castle gardens, overlooking the moat hundreds of years ago. While there is a TV and a gas stove in the mill house kitchen, you'll need to bring your own bath towels and forgo Wi-Fi, making it feel all the more like a trip back in time. An affordable stay in the house (under $150 for up to four people, at the time of writing) also comes with a guided tour of the castle.
Beyond visiting the castle, if you can base yourself in the area for a couple of days, there are several hikes to take advantage of in Spessart Nature Park. Starting with a moderate hike, the Dörrmorsbach – Pfaffenberg Mountain – Hohe-Wart-Haus Hut is slightly over 5 miles out and back. The idyllic path weaves through the forest to Pfaffenberg Mountain, taking two to three hours. If you're willing to drive a little bit, the Trettstein Waterfall is just under an hour away by car. A popular choice on AllTrails, the hike to the waterfall is a moderately difficult loop spanning about 6 miles. With a mossy forest, wildflowers, and a waterfall, it is a magical hike worth going the distance for.
Once you've had your fill of the castle and forest, continue on your Bavarian road trip to Nuremberg (two hours away driving). If you've planned your trip in the winter, you'll be able to experience one of the most spectacular German Christmas markets, guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.