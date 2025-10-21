The Best Beaches To Watch Bioluminescent Waves (Other Than Florida), According To Research

Located in Falmouth, Jamaica, the Luminous Lagoon formerly welcomed the passage of rum and sugar ships in the 18th century, but today the boats that chug along its surface are filled with tourists eager to experience one of the most vibrant bioluminescent destinations in the Caribbean. The lagoon's water — formed by the the Martha Brae River and the Caribbean Sea — is quite shallow and warm, perfect conditions for bioluminescence to occur, as well as for visitors to swim in its waters and literally bask in its glow.

Favorable weather conditions in the area allow tours to run throughout the year, but anytime between December and April gives you more chances to catch the lagoon's light show, when the skies are clearer. Save for storms and heavy rains that fall during May through November (Jamaica's rainy season), you're likely to still see bioluminescence, albeit not as brightly as on a clear, calm night.

The Luminous Lagoon can be visited via organized group or private boat tours; hotels can usually book one for you with transportation to and from the lagoon. Take some bug spray to combat mosquitos, and wear water shoes if you're queasy about being barefoot on the murky lagoon floor. You don't have to jump into the water, but you'd be missing out on a magical experience if you don't. And while selfies are the norm in such cases, a phone camera won't be able to handle the low-light atmosphere. Don't despair — your tour boat will most likely have a professional photographer on board, so bring along some cash for a photo op, and for tipping your tour guide as well.