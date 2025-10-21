Here's Where To Find New York City's Best (And Bobby Flay's Favorite) Pizza Slice In 2025
There's the classic New York slice: shaped like the Flatiron Building, a crust that's thinner than the 176-page "Breakfast At Tiffany's" set in Manhattan, foldability like reading The New York Times on the subway, a cheese pull as stretchy as the Yankee Stadium seventh-inning stretch. And then there's the cheffy New York slice that comes via Tuscany, adorned with ingredient-forward Bianco di Napoli tomatoes, Liuzzi cheese, and soppressata. This contemporary version has been crowned America's Best Pizza Slice and Pizza of the Year in 2025 by 50 Top Pizza, hailed as the Michelin guide to pizzerias.
NYC diehards are going to dispute this, since every local has a strong opinion about "the best" specimens, like these reviews touting the most mouth-watering New York-style slice joints. But take it from Bobby Flay, who declared in a 2024 Instagram Reel that "the pizza I've been eating the most in Manhattan right now is L'Industrie. ... It's insane. Those boys are killing it." The celebrity chef should know – he grew up on the Upper East Side and is known for his famous pizza dough and grilled pizza. As Flay shared, the pizzeria's second, more spacious West Village spot is "literally my favorite place to walk into in New York City."
New York slices are grabbed takeaway and savored, folded in a New York minute without missing a beat, fulfilling pizza's 18th-century Italian raison d'être as affordable, handheld sustenance. At L'Industrie, fans in fast-moving lines dig in at indoor tables or counter space, or while socializing on the sidewalk. But the trademark touch of a New York slice is never compromised: cheese grease trailing down your wrist like Knicks legend Patrick Ewing dribbling a basketball down the court.
L'Industrie slings acclaimed, ingredient-forward New York slices
Crust is crucial in a New York slice: patiently fermented so the fragrance of freshly baked bread hits pleasantly with the chaw of each chomp, sturdy enough to hold lots of mozzarella — or at L'Industrie, next-level garnishes like braised cremini mushrooms and prosciutto from Parma — without keeling over, lightly charred courtesy of a quick cook in gas ovens. L'Industrie's is super slim, crunchy, leopard-spotted like the Neapolitan style, and enveloped in umami aroma from longer natural leavening and high hydration.
Start with the margherita, with a combination of tart tomato sauce, luxurious mozzarella, and grassy basil leaves in the slice shop's perfected formula. Next, bring on its iconic burrata, crowned with two bodacious blobs of superlatively silky buffalo mozzarella. Then, tackle the pepperoni, the adult version of the typical pie you grew up with, showcasing 'roni cups from fourth-generation Italian-American sausage-makers and Calabrian chilis. There's also the award-winning New Yorker that includes pepperoni dotted with ricotta and splayed with spicy sausage, and several other pizza varieties are offered daily.
Bobby Flay also praises L'Industrie's creamy soft-serve gelato, where motherland flavors like olive oil and pistachio and New-World varieties of wild blueberry and Oreo are dappled with sea salt or olive oil. Other favorite finishers include millefoglie, olive oil cake, pistachio tres leches, and bomboloni. If you're still not full, check out Una Pizza Napoletana, the "best pizzeria in the world" according to Italian experts, and the historic Dani's House Of Pizza famed for its special sauce.