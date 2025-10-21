'The Gate City Of South Dakota' Is A Charming Small Town Full Of Outdoor Fun Nestled Against Minnesota

South Dakota is known for its sweeping prairies, Native American heritage, and monumental landmarks like the famous Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Yet beyond these popular traits, the state's greatest hidden gems are its tiny towns scattered among the landscape. Full of character and outdoor fun, these towns include the charming small town of Wall, America's "Window to the West," and the quintessential "Little Town on the Prairie," De Smet.

Both locales pack a charming punch and will serve up true remote beauty, each having less than 1,000 residents. However, an even smaller town in Deuel Cunty is Gary, a community that proudly calls itself "The Gate City of South Dakota." Founded in 1872, Gary is where the first railroad is believed to have crossed into Dakota Territory. The town's Main Avenue literally touches the Minnesota border, making it a symbolic entry point to the state.

Once home to nearly 600 residents in the early 20th century, Gary now has only a little over 200 residents. To learn more about Gary's rich history, visitors can stop by the Gary Historical Association museum and complex. Here, they can find restored landmarks including a log cabin, a retro schoolhouse, and a post office. Even though its size is modest, Gary boasts nature-filled activities where visitors can relax, find adventure, and slow down.