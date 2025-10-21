'The Gate City Of South Dakota' Is A Charming Small Town Full Of Outdoor Fun Nestled Against Minnesota
South Dakota is known for its sweeping prairies, Native American heritage, and monumental landmarks like the famous Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Yet beyond these popular traits, the state's greatest hidden gems are its tiny towns scattered among the landscape. Full of character and outdoor fun, these towns include the charming small town of Wall, America's "Window to the West," and the quintessential "Little Town on the Prairie," De Smet.
Both locales pack a charming punch and will serve up true remote beauty, each having less than 1,000 residents. However, an even smaller town in Deuel Cunty is Gary, a community that proudly calls itself "The Gate City of South Dakota." Founded in 1872, Gary is where the first railroad is believed to have crossed into Dakota Territory. The town's Main Avenue literally touches the Minnesota border, making it a symbolic entry point to the state.
Once home to nearly 600 residents in the early 20th century, Gary now has only a little over 200 residents. To learn more about Gary's rich history, visitors can stop by the Gary Historical Association museum and complex. Here, they can find restored landmarks including a log cabin, a retro schoolhouse, and a post office. Even though its size is modest, Gary boasts nature-filled activities where visitors can relax, find adventure, and slow down.
Outdoor fun in Gary
For a town of its size, Gary offers an impressive dose of outdoor adventure. Locals like to frequent Gary City Park, a well-kept gathering place that features modern playground equipment and a multi-sport court where visitors can take part in everything from pickleball to basketball. It even has a shaded picnic shelter available free of charge.
Gary City Park is centrally located and connects seamlessly with nearby attractions. This includes the Buffalo Ridge Resort and the Talking Waters Campground, which form a central recreational hub for residents and visitors alike. Nature lovers won't have to travel far for a more expansive experience, either. Just outside the Gary town limits lies the Lake Cochrane Recreation Area, a little-known state park that straddles South Dakota's border with Minnesota.
This 88-acre park is perfect for summertime outings in the Mount Rushmore State. Boating and fishing dominate warm weather days, with anglers targeting species such as walleye and crappie. A designated swimming beach, hiking and biking trails, and courts for volleyball, basketball, and horseshoes make it appealing to spend hours in the recreation area. With affordable camping rates and a cozy log cabin available for rent, Lake Cochrane proves that you don't have to travel far from Gary to find nature and relaxation.
How to get to Gary and where to stay
The most convenient route to Gary begins at Sioux Falls Regional Airport, located about 85 miles away. A scenic hour-and-a-half drive through the gentle prairies and farmlands will be waiting for those who decide to fly in from one of the Midwest's artsiest's cities. While Minneapolis is the nearest major city with an international airport, this drive will take you almost three hours to arrive in Gary.
Once in town, the Buffalo Ridge Resort and Spa is a perfect landing spot for travelers, as this deluxe spa provides rest and relaxation to those who have traveled long and far. Set on the grounds of South Dakota's first School for the Blind, the restored property features the 19-room Herrick Hotel and the spacious Family Retreat, which can accommodate up to 50 guests. Visitors can also explore the resort's network of underground tunnels. These were originally built to shelter students from the wild Great Plains weather. After a quick history lesson, visitors can then unwind at the Talking Waters Spa. This soothing spot offers saunas, hot and cold plunges, as well as treatments like massages, seaweed wraps, and salt scrubs.
This small town also offers superb, but limited, dining experiences. The Rock Room Bar & Grill at Buffalo Ridge Resort and Spa serves hearty comfort dishes. Diners can also find an excellent wine list, fine spirits, and cold beer in the restaurant. Another local favorite is The Alibi. This cozy diner offers classic comfort food and weekly specials like Prime Rib Wednesday and Fish on Fridays, perfect for those who want to indulge themselves after a long journey to Gary.