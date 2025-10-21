Kentucky's Hidden City Is A Nature Lover's Dream Offering Lakeside Resorts And Cascading Falls

Kentucky is known for its bluegrass music, delicious bourbon, horse raising, and more, but not a lot of people know that this wild state is also home to some special hidden cities with top-notch aquatic and wilderness encounters. In the quiet, historic city of Monticello, travelers can spend their days boating on crystal-clear waters and hiking to hidden waterfalls.

The Kentucky city was founded as the seat of Wayne County and named after Thomas Jefferson's famed Virginia estate. In Monticello, one can find plenty of ways to reconnect with nature as it rests at the meeting point of Lake Cumberland and the Daniel Boone National Forest. Many have also called this little town the "Houseboat Capital of the World," due to its thriving marina culture and the lake's 65,000 acres of recreation.

To get to Monticello, travelers should highly consider coming from Nashville. That's because the drive only takes a little over two and a half hours compared to the journey from other major cities. Those flying in can land at Nashville International Airport, highly regarded as one of the best airports in the country for live music. For those who decide to come from the biggest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville, they'll find that the drive takes slightly longer and is less direct. Either way, the reward is the same: A city where lakeside resorts meet cascading falls.