Missouri's Underrated Ozark Mountain Paradise Is An Artsy City Surrounded By Ethereal Views And Small-Town Charm

Like many towns throughout the Ozark Mountains, Salem is bursting with gorgeous scenery and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Missouri is relatively mild year-round, but summers can be hot and humid, so consider a dip in one of the nearby rivers' watering holes. Salem is the perfect base for exploring Meramec State Park, which is about an hour outside of town and filled with 13 miles of hiking trails and scenic Meramec River views. Don't miss touring the jaw-dropping Fisher Cave, one of Southern Missouri's most iconic caverns, where you'll find bear claw marks and calcite deposits, some of which are over 30 feet long. And no trip to the Ozarks would be complete without exploring at least some of the illustrious Ozark Trail, 400 miles of mesmerizing trails leading through the mountain range. You can easily access the trail through Chouteau Springs or Bluff View, just two of the access points in the Salem area.

Montauk State Park is another highlight for hiking and fishing, less than 30 minutes outside of Salem, where you can see seven different springs converge at Current River. There's also an 1896 gristmill here for those who want a look into the region's past. Current River, along with Jacks Fork River, which is a little over an hour from Salem, are top areas for canoeing, kayaking, tubing, and fishing in the region. If you're looking for the canoeing capital of the Ozarks, also don't miss a visit to Noel, Missouri, around three-and-a-half hours away from Salem.