Missouri's Underrated Ozark Mountain Paradise Is An Artsy City Surrounded By Ethereal Views And Small-Town Charm
Hidden in the Ozarks are funky cities bursting with creativity, outdoor adventures, and rolling hills. One under-the-radar Missouri gem is the town of Salem. This quaint and historic town in Dent County is tucked near two rivers, the Current and the Meramec, and brimming with gorgeous scenery and a vibrant small-town ambiance. First established back in 1845, the 1870s brought economic growth to Salem thanks to the development of iron mines and a nearby railway. Nowadays, it's a thriving community surrounded by trails and state parks, with a welcoming, creative atmosphere.
Whether you stop by for a weekend getaway from St. Louis or visit Salem as a jumping off point for exploring the surrounding Ozark Mountains, this town offers an underrated, charm-filled escape. If you're coming from Dallas or Chicago, you can fly into Salem's closest airport, Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport, which is about an hour away by car. Otherwise, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport is your next best bet, at around a two hour drive from Salem. Crossroads Inn and Suites is a top lodging option in town, rated a 4.4 on Google reviews and offering amenities like free parking and a pool.
Salem is just a stone's throw from several outdoor destinations
Like many towns throughout the Ozark Mountains, Salem is bursting with gorgeous scenery and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Missouri is relatively mild year-round, but summers can be hot and humid, so consider a dip in one of the nearby rivers' watering holes. Salem is the perfect base for exploring Meramec State Park, which is about an hour outside of town and filled with 13 miles of hiking trails and scenic Meramec River views. Don't miss touring the jaw-dropping Fisher Cave, one of Southern Missouri's most iconic caverns, where you'll find bear claw marks and calcite deposits, some of which are over 30 feet long. And no trip to the Ozarks would be complete without exploring at least some of the illustrious Ozark Trail, 400 miles of mesmerizing trails leading through the mountain range. You can easily access the trail through Chouteau Springs or Bluff View, just two of the access points in the Salem area.
Montauk State Park is another highlight for hiking and fishing, less than 30 minutes outside of Salem, where you can see seven different springs converge at Current River. There's also an 1896 gristmill here for those who want a look into the region's past. Current River, along with Jacks Fork River, which is a little over an hour from Salem, are top areas for canoeing, kayaking, tubing, and fishing in the region. If you're looking for the canoeing capital of the Ozarks, also don't miss a visit to Noel, Missouri, around three-and-a-half hours away from Salem.
A charming Missouri small town with big artistic presence
The Ozarks may get more acknowledgment for its nature, but its quaint towns like Salem are noteworthy on their own. With a population of less than 5,000, Salem may be a small town, but it punches above its weight when it comes to creative energy. Local organizations like the Salem Area Community Betterment Association oversee the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center, where you'll find monthly exhibits and work by local artisans, as well as the Salem Area Arts Council, which hosts regular events and workshops. The organization also spearheads beautification projects in town, adding to its charm. Winter is usually the most affordable time to visit, but traveling to Salem in Spring or Fall will reward you with beautiful foliage and seasonal activities. Community artist groups like the Ozark Heritage Artisans lead a few shows each year, including the fall-time Harvest Fest, where you can peruse locally made crafts while enjoying Salem's small town spirit.
Apart from its artsy offerings, just walking around and experiencing Salem's idyllic scenery is worthwhile, and there's no better way to enjoy Salem's small-town atmosphere than by taking a self-guided historic walking tour. Over 60 historic sites and buildings are packed into its downtown, like the 19th century Dent County Courthouse, which was rebuilt after it was burned by Confederate soldiers during the Civil War. When it comes to grabbing a bite to eat, you'll find a number of spots in town; Arandas Mexican Restaurant is a popular choice for its generous portions and affordable pricing, and JB Malone's Bar and Grill is your spot if you're looking for a wide range of options including sandwiches, pastas, and bar snacks.