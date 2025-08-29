This 'Cave State' Road Trip Uncovers Four Of Southern Missouri's Most Iconic Caverns And Scenic State Parks
If you're looking to explore the stunning natural caves of the state of Missouri, you're in luck. Four of the most impressive sites in Central and Southern Missouri can be found within three hours of each other, making them the ideal road trip for anyone interested in seeing what's going on beneath the earth. Even better, this unique route takes you through some of the most beautiful state parks in the Show-Me State, so you can appreciate everything this place has to offer, above ground and below. Start by ducking through the claustrophobic passages of Fisher Cave to reach the massive halls within, then find your way to a secret blue lake deep inside the most romantic cave you could ever hope for: Bridal Cave. Then, descend into Onondaga Cave to see dark water flowing between the fang-like rock formations that cover the walls and ceiling. Finally, end your trip in the darkness of the incredible Ozark Caverns to truly feel what life is like in the depths of a natural cave.
Missouri is sometimes nicknamed "the Cave State" because the land there is full of limestone and dolomite, which naturally produce some fascinating geological formations, especially caves. Some caves, like those on this road trip, have been kept mostly wild or have a few added safety features like stairs and lights, allowing visitors to appreciate the natural landscape. If you are looking for a curated experience, however, Missouri has that, too. For a vibrant and exciting trip into Southern Missouri's caves, consider adding the enormous Marvel Cave in Silver Dollar City theme park or even Fantastic Caverns, America's only ride-thru cave, which has been altered to allow tours to come through in Jeeps. Including both only adds another two and a half hours or so of driving time to your road trip.
Start your Cave State road trip at Fisher Cave
The first stop is the dynamic Meramec State Park. The park is home to one of the most perfect Midwest rivers for thrilling tubing adventures or relaxing canoe paddles. It also has excellent hiking trails that run through the forests and meadows of the park, including the tricky 10-mile Wilderness Trail which has some excellent spots for backpackers to camp overnight, if you want to spend your first night in the wild and then hit the road in the morning. If you don't feel like roughing it too much, there are also standard campgrounds and little cabins where you can spend the night. You may want to spend the night so that you can get some more time in the park's most exciting feature: the caves.
There are dozens of caves within Meramec State Park, and some of the hiking routes, like the short Natural Wonders Trail, take you to see them. The highlight of this park, and the reason it's the perfect place to start your road trip, is one cave in particular: Fisher Cave. Here, you can take tours for less than $15 per person at time of this writing. The most exciting way to visit is on a lantern tour, where the only lights illuminating the cave's dark interior are flashlights carried by you and the other people visiting Fisher Cave. While the beginning of the tour might look like any other dark cave, soon the texture of the walls and floor start to change, revealing impressive displays of stalactites and stalagmites, like architectural spires rising up out of the stone floor. You may feel a little like you're making your way through little tunnels at first, but soon they open up into wide, impressive caverns with high ceilings.
Fall in love with Bridal Cave
From tropical beaches to wildflower meadows, picking the perfect venue for your destination wedding is not easy. However, there is one beloved location that you may not have considered: a cave. Bridal Cave is no ordinary cave, and while the idea of tying the knot underground might seem unconventional, thousands of people have had their weddings in this unique place. You don't have to be getting married to add this gorgeous place as a part of your road trip, however. Two hours away from Fisher Cave, Bridal Cave has unique natural rock formations, huge columns, and a brilliantly clear blue lake.
This cave is the only one on your road trip that is not in a state park, but the cave is still remarkably wild. Don't expect any artificial colors illuminating the walls when you tour — though you can see a mostly natural light show under the ground. One of the tours offered by Bridal Cave is lit up by black lights, and many of the naturally occurring minerals in the cave seem to glow purple and blue. If you're looking for a more traditional experience, consider a lantern tour instead. At time of writing, costs for different tours range from around $30 per person to around $40 per person, with discounts for children.
While this cave isn't in a state park, if you'd like a chance to admire the breathtaking natural scenery above ground, it's less than 15 minutes away from Ha Ha Tonka State Park. If you have the time, it's definitely worth adding to your itinerary. This beautiful place has a natural spring, castle ruins, lakeside views, and a few little caves of its own to explore. There aren't campgrounds here, but you can backcountry camp in Ha Ha Tonka.
Explore Onondaga Cave and its darker neighbor
Less than two hours from Bridal Cave, you can explore the massive interior of Onondaga. You won't get a completely natural experience here, because you'll explore the cave via a lit, paved walkway that takes you down deep into the cave, but it does make traversing the steep descent a lot simpler. There is a river running through it, and the tour follows its banks, so you should be treated to the sound of flowing water throughout your journey. All along the way, you'll see remarkable geological formations, including large domed pillars known as the twins and impressive spikes coming from the ceiling. The texture of the walls and ceilings look almost like intricate marble carvings. At time of writing, tours of Onondaga Cave cost less than $25 per adult.
If you're looking for a more natural experience, Onondaga Cave State Park has an option for that, too. While the incredible cave that gives the park its name is artificially lit, the nearby Cathedral Cave is not. Tours of this cave cost $15 per adult at time of this writing, so you won't have to add too much into your road trip budget to get both experiences within the state park. Cathedral Cave Tours include a hike that begins at the park campground, so if you want to try to include this two-hour trek into your road trip, you might want to consider visiting Onondaga, spending the night, and then touring Cathedral Cave in the morning before you hit the road again.
End your road trip by the lake after a tour of Ozark Caverns
Less than two hours from Onondaga Cave State Park you'll find yourself approaching Missouri's largest state park, a Midwest mountain paradise with a truly dazzling lake. This is Lake of the Ozarks State Park, and with its shady forest trails, gorgeous lakeside campsites, and sandy swimming beaches, it's a perfect place to get out of the car and into nature. It's also home to one of the most unique and fascinating caves in the state: Ozark Caverns.
This is a natural cave with no lights other than the ones you carry with you. In other words, that means every Ozark Caverns tour is a lantern tour. There is a paved path through the cave, which makes it a fairly easy trek and means that you won't have to keep your light on your feet to avoid tripping while you explore. You won't want to miss the cave's surprising angel showers, an uncommon cave feature where a stream of water pours out of the roof of the cave. For less than $15 at time of this writing, inside you can catch a glimpse of the thriving underground ecosystem that exists underground in the narrow beam of your flashlight. Keep your eyes open for the bats and salamanders that live in the darkness here.