This 'Cave State' Road Trip Uncovers Four Of Southern Missouri's Most Iconic Caverns And Scenic State Parks

If you're looking to explore the stunning natural caves of the state of Missouri, you're in luck. Four of the most impressive sites in Central and Southern Missouri can be found within three hours of each other, making them the ideal road trip for anyone interested in seeing what's going on beneath the earth. Even better, this unique route takes you through some of the most beautiful state parks in the Show-Me State, so you can appreciate everything this place has to offer, above ground and below. Start by ducking through the claustrophobic passages of Fisher Cave to reach the massive halls within, then find your way to a secret blue lake deep inside the most romantic cave you could ever hope for: Bridal Cave. Then, descend into Onondaga Cave to see dark water flowing between the fang-like rock formations that cover the walls and ceiling. Finally, end your trip in the darkness of the incredible Ozark Caverns to truly feel what life is like in the depths of a natural cave.

Missouri is sometimes nicknamed "the Cave State" because the land there is full of limestone and dolomite, which naturally produce some fascinating geological formations, especially caves. Some caves, like those on this road trip, have been kept mostly wild or have a few added safety features like stairs and lights, allowing visitors to appreciate the natural landscape. If you are looking for a curated experience, however, Missouri has that, too. For a vibrant and exciting trip into Southern Missouri's caves, consider adding the enormous Marvel Cave in Silver Dollar City theme park or even Fantastic Caverns, America's only ride-thru cave, which has been altered to allow tours to come through in Jeeps. Including both only adds another two and a half hours or so of driving time to your road trip.