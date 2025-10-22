Between Iowa City And Cedar Rapids Are Quaint Downtown Shops And Scenic Trails Nestled In A Charming Community
Iowa often flies under the radar when it comes to Midwest travel. However, the Hawkeye State is home to a variety of must-visit small towns like Perry with its historic sites, shops, and art, as well as Clear Lake, which is the perfect getaway thanks to its spring-fed lake. While the state is widely associated with its flat topography and sprawling cornfields, travelers willing to go beyond the face value will discover destinations filled with natural wonders, quaint downtowns, and great restaurants.
One such gem is Ely, a quaint community tucked within Linn County in Eastern Iowa. Ely is located just about 12 miles from Cedar Rapids and roughly 18.5 miles from Iowa City, which is the Midwest's one and only "UNESCO-Designated City of Literature." So, the town sits in a convenient spot for travelers who are passing between these two major hubs.
While the town itself has a lodging option available through the online platform Vrbo, many visitors find that staying in Cedar Rapids offers greater choices and amenities. Once you arrive in Ely, you will be delighted to flee the busier urban sprawl for a more quaint downtown area that boasts delightful establishments and scenic outdoor spaces with peaceful trails.
Ely's scenic trails
Ely is a prime destination for nature lovers and casual visitors alike, especially those who live in the nearby urban city of Cedar Rapids. At the center of local gatherings is Ely City Park. This green space is designed for relaxation and family-friendly activities. Here, there are playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields, and walking paths. The park also serves as a venue for concerts, seasonal festivals, and community celebrations throughout the year.
However, the town's true highlight lies in its scenic trails. The Hoover Nature Trail is a popular choice for walkers, runners, and cyclists. This trail stretches 5.8 miles between Ely and the nearby town of Solon, forming part of a larger 13.7-mile out-and-back route. With its paved asphalt surface, gentle farmland views, and accessible design, the trail welcomes visitors of all abilities — including those with strollers or wheelchairs.
The Hoover Trail is also part of the Great American Rail-Trail and American Discovery Trail, linking Ely to coast-to-coast non-motorized paths. For those seeking more rugged terrain, you can opt for the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. Connecting seamlessly with the Hoover Nature Trail, the Cedar Valley Nature Trail offers a testing 2.5-mile route. With elevation changes, wooded scenery, and wildlife sightings, the trail is ideal for hikers looking for variety and challenge.
Ely's shops and eats
Downtown Ely is designed for easy exploring. The Cedar Valley Nature Trail crosses two parks before slipping into the Old Town District, turning a ride or stroll into a natural stop at shops and studios. For custom branding and campaign needs, The Company Store at 1205 State Street offers one-on-one guidance, apparel ranging from polos to hoodies, and accessories from bags to drinkware, with weekday hours that accommodate quick pickups.
There's also Katie Jo Quilts & Essentials, which brings married old-school comfort with chic designs. In the shop, you can find cherished clothing that has been transformed into plush quilts and other textile keepsakes. Whether you're looking to commission a new piece or just shop for that latest retro find for your home, this is the place.
Food and beverage options are also a highlight in Ely. Dan and Debbie's Creamery, located just minutes from the family dairy, produces farm-to-table favorites and welcomes visitors for behind-the-scenes tours. The menu features handcrafted ice cream, cheese curds, and fresh dairy products made on-site. House Divided Brewery rounds out the evening scene with great beer, a steady schedule of community events, a patio for live bands from May through October, and hours that run later into the night.