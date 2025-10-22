Between Iowa City And Cedar Rapids Are Quaint Downtown Shops And Scenic Trails Nestled In A Charming Community

Iowa often flies under the radar when it comes to Midwest travel. However, the Hawkeye State is home to a variety of must-visit small towns like Perry with its historic sites, shops, and art, as well as Clear Lake, which is the perfect getaway thanks to its spring-fed lake. While the state is widely associated with its flat topography and sprawling cornfields, travelers willing to go beyond the face value will discover destinations filled with natural wonders, quaint downtowns, and great restaurants.

One such gem is Ely, a quaint community tucked within Linn County in Eastern Iowa. Ely is located just about 12 miles from Cedar Rapids and roughly 18.5 miles from Iowa City, which is the Midwest's one and only "UNESCO-Designated City of Literature." So, the town sits in a convenient spot for travelers who are passing between these two major hubs.

While the town itself has a lodging option available through the online platform Vrbo, many visitors find that staying in Cedar Rapids offers greater choices and amenities. Once you arrive in Ely, you will be delighted to flee the busier urban sprawl for a more quaint downtown area that boasts delightful establishments and scenic outdoor spaces with peaceful trails.