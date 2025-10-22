An Underrated Nature Preserve Next To A College Town Has Some Of Ohio's Best Trails Paired With Woods And Wildlife
Despite lacking the allure of the coasts, Ohio does hold a special place in the hearts of many travelers. With Cleveland being one of America's most affordable travel destinations, and with Cuyahoga Valley being one of America's most underrated national parks, Ohio has plenty of urban and natural gems just waiting to be discovered. And while major cities and national parks are going to get most of the attention, Ohio does have some secret treasures that are just as worthwhile to visit. On the natural side of the spectrum, one of Ohio's most underrated public preserves is a small slice of nature's splendor tucked away in a seemingly unremarkable corner of the state. Though it's neither a national nor a state park, the heavenly Glen Helen Nature Preserve is a true masterpiece of Ohio's unsung beauty, and a can't-miss Ohio stop for any nature lover.
On paper, Glen Helen Nature Preserve sits in a forested area in southwestern Ohio, a little over an hour away from Cincinnati by car. More locally, Glen Helen sits right outside a top American small town via Ohio's artsy creative hub of Yellow Springs. As both a boutique getaway and a prominent college town, Yellow Springs provides an artistic and academic culture to the surrounding areas. The Glen Helen Nature Preserve is almost as if nature itself took Yellow Springs' distinctive culture to heart and crafted a natural counterpart with woods, streams, and thriving ecosystems. With a protected natural environment, convenient proximity to the best of small-town Ohio, and gorgeous scenery all around, the Glen Helen Nature Preserve is one of Ohio's top hidden gems for blissful hikes and nature walks.
Discover a hidden outdoor gem right next to a college campus
For all of its idyllic features, the Glen Helen Nature Preserve is partially a product of the neighboring Antioch College. The area's connection to the college goes back to 1929, when Antioch College alumnus Hugh Taylor Birch donated 700 acres to the college in memory of his daughter, Helen Birch Bartlett. Helen had been a prominent poet, art collector, and traveler who admired the beauty of the woods around Yellow Springs after visiting with her father in 1914. Following her tragic death from cancer at age 42, Birch sought to memorialize his remarkable daughter by protecting the forests she had fallen in love with.
Today, Glen Helen Nature Preserve lives up to the spirit of its honored namesake as both a vibrant display of artistic beauty and a living classroom for Antioch College students. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Glen Helen Association and other organizations, Glen Helen Nature Preserve protects around 1,000 acres of forests (including old-growth forests up to 400 years old), scintillating wildflower meadows, and picturesque limestone cliffs. Visitors can find several memorable examples of nature's artistry along major trails. Pompey's Pillar, for example, is a prominent rock formation carved into a distinctive pillar shape by ancient glaciers.
The preserve also has several notable waterfalls, including the marvelous Cascades at Glen Helen and the mysterious Grotto Falls (notable for masking a secret cave) next to the eponymous Yellow Springs. About 2.5 miles of the National Wild and Scenic Little Miami River passes through Glen Helen. Further inland, the preserve even protects ancient Native American burial mounds. Perhaps the preserve's best human contribution is the Glen Helen Raptor Center, which provides veterinary care, rehabilitation, and shelter to injured raptors and other important native birds.
Enjoy some of Ohio's loveliest day hikes and outdoor activities
The Glen Helen Nature Preserve has more than 15 miles of captivating trails that let visitors experience this amazing destination firsthand. Many of the park's trails are not only beautiful but also relatively easy for the average hiker. The Inman Trail, for example, is a mere 1.2 miles over mostly flat ground, which nonetheless packs an extraordinary display of scenic gems like the Cascades and Yellow Springs. The colorful Grotto waterfall area, possibly the park's most memorable spot, is likewise accessible on several easy-to-moderate hikes. In the autumn, the Grotto's rich natural colors are complemented by vivid kaleidoscopes of fall colors. For a longer hike, the Pine Forest Trail is a breathtaking walking tour through the preserve's evergreen pine forest.
You can also take advantage of Glen Helen's more modern amenities by visiting the Glen Helen Nature Shop and Trailside Museum. The volunteer-led museum features educational displays on the park's ecosystem, including live fish, frogs, and turtles. The Nature Shop is a great place to pick up educational books, toys, kits, gear, apparel, and other mementos. You can also visit the Glen Helen Raptor Center, where docents will introduce you to resident bird ambassadors. Along the banks of the Little Miami River is Glen Helen's charming Grinnell Mill Bed & Breakfast, offering cozy overnight accommodations and event spaces in a restored historic grist mill. Though Glen Helen does not have any campgrounds, the nearby John Bryan State Park has 52 camping sites, both electric and non-electric, that are perfect for tent camping in this remarkable area. Nearby towns also offer a rich taste of small-town Ohio. Alongside Yellow Springs, Ohio's hospitable "Bicycle Capital of the Midwest" town of Xenia is a mere 10 miles away.