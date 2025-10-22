An Underrated Nature Preserve Next To A College Town Has Some Of Ohio's Best Trails Paired With Woods And Wildlife

Despite lacking the allure of the coasts, Ohio does hold a special place in the hearts of many travelers. With Cleveland being one of America's most affordable travel destinations, and with Cuyahoga Valley being one of America's most underrated national parks, Ohio has plenty of urban and natural gems just waiting to be discovered. And while major cities and national parks are going to get most of the attention, Ohio does have some secret treasures that are just as worthwhile to visit. On the natural side of the spectrum, one of Ohio's most underrated public preserves is a small slice of nature's splendor tucked away in a seemingly unremarkable corner of the state. Though it's neither a national nor a state park, the heavenly Glen Helen Nature Preserve is a true masterpiece of Ohio's unsung beauty, and a can't-miss Ohio stop for any nature lover.

On paper, Glen Helen Nature Preserve sits in a forested area in southwestern Ohio, a little over an hour away from Cincinnati by car. More locally, Glen Helen sits right outside a top American small town via Ohio's artsy creative hub of Yellow Springs. As both a boutique getaway and a prominent college town, Yellow Springs provides an artistic and academic culture to the surrounding areas. The Glen Helen Nature Preserve is almost as if nature itself took Yellow Springs' distinctive culture to heart and crafted a natural counterpart with woods, streams, and thriving ecosystems. With a protected natural environment, convenient proximity to the best of small-town Ohio, and gorgeous scenery all around, the Glen Helen Nature Preserve is one of Ohio's top hidden gems for blissful hikes and nature walks.