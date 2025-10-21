Kansas' Charming Ozarks Getaway Has Route 66 Nostalgia, River Trails, And Shops

Thankfully, the actual Ozarks are quite a bit different from that excessively brutal and dark (figuratively and literally) TV show starring Jason Bateman. The actual Ozarks are teeming with one rounded mountainous vista after another, vast stretches of forests largely within Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, national parks like the sprawling Mark Twain National Forest, and tons of quaint towns full of extremely charming downtowns. It's hard for any one town to stand out amidst all this goodness, but Baxter Springs, Kansas, does just that.

Named after gun-loving priest John Baxter, who was killed in a shoot-out in 1859, Baxter Springs was founded in 1849 at the site of Osage-frequented natural springs. A nearby, late 19th-century mining boom helped Baxter Springs grow into a small nucleus of commerce. Come 1926, it became a stop along Route 66. This is the role that carried Baxter Springs past its mining days and into the present. Now, Baxter Springs has a modest population of about 3,800, is filled with nostalgic Route 66 landmarks and retro shops, and affords access to the outdoors via Baxter Springs City Campground by the Spring River, plus the entirety of the Ozarks beyond it.

No matter what you do in Baxter Springs, or how long you stay, visiting will require a road trip that suits its position along Route 66. Baxter Springs is about 85 miles west of Springfield, Missouri, the closest major city, which itself houses a perfect road trip launching point in the form of a Route 66-decorated Cracker Barrel. Baxter Springs is also a mere 10-minute drive from the spot where Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri meet, which adds a whole additional element of interest to the journey.