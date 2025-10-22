Mississippi's Quaint City 2 Hours From Jackson Has A Peaceful Lake Park And Tasty Cuisine
There's no better way to explore Mississippi than from behind the wheel. The state is often hailed as one of the best and most affordable states for road trips, complete with scenic drives and rich music history. One such destination that visitors should add to their list is the city of Waynesboro in Wayne County. Established in 1809, the city grew around the railroad, with its historic downtown now recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. The city sits near the Alabama border, inviting visitors to unwind in its serene lake park and indulge themselves in its variety of restaurants.
Beyond its natural attractions and food, the city also holds some mysteries. Waynesboro Shubuta Road is a quiet stretch locals half-jokingly call Devil Worshiper Road. Said to be haunted by strange happenings, it adds a touch of whimsy to an otherwise peaceful Southern drive. Reaching Waynesboro is easy, as it's only about 120 miles away from the state capital in Jackson. Visitors can fly in from Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, then drive for about two hours via U.S. Highways 84 and 49.
All about Maynor Creek Water Park
Peaceful water views and easy outdoor fun define Maynor Creek Water Park, one of Waynesboro's most popular attractions. This is located about six miles west of the city along Reservoir Road. Maynor Creek Water Park is a 450-acre park managed by the Pat Harrison Waterway District, with it being centered on a large, flood-control lake that draws anglers from across the region in search of bream, catfish, crappie, and Florida bass. While it's a far cry from the bigger lakes in the state, such as Lake Pepin, a cherished playground in the Midwest, visitors can swim, kayak, boat, or water ski. That makes it perfect for family recreation. In the warmer months, the shoreline fills with picnickers. Meanwhile, spring brings blooming dogwoods and magnolias that brighten the forested trails surrounding the lake.
Those planning to stay longer will find plenty of options. The park features both inland and waterfront campsites with utility hookups, as well as cozy cabins and bungalows available for rent. As of writing, cabin rates typically range from about $125 to $160 per night, depending on size, while camping starts around $38.
Guests can also rent kayaks or aluminum boats, or launch their own for a small fee. On land, covered pavilions and meeting spaces make the park a go-to destination for reunions and outdoor gatherings. Those planning to visit should remember that alcohol and pets are restricted in certain areas. That said, fun can be found everywhere in the park.
Best eats in Waynesboro
For a small Mississippi city, Waynesboro treats visitors with an impressively varied dining landscape. That's not at all surprising, though, as Mississippi cities have always been food-forward. Take, for example, the small town of Flora, known for superb local eats. In Waynesboro, travelers will find flavors from across the globe, from Japanese to Chinese cuisine, plus plenty of fast food and burgers. Yet, it's the hometown favorites that best capture Waynesboro's charm and appetite for comfort food.
At the top of most lists sits Blue Crab Grill. With its 4.1-star review on Tripadvisor, locals swear by its seafood and Cajun-inspired classics. The restaurant's dual setup, a sit-down dining room and adjoining seafood market, lets guests enjoy gumbo, crawfish, shrimp, and po'boys before taking home fresh seafood. Barbecue fans, meanwhile, can head to HuffnPuff Smokehouse. Here they can gorge on meaty ribs, tender brisket, smoked chicken, and generous portions.
There's also the Mississippi Fried Chicken & Bar-B Que, where locals are found queuing due to their delicious offerings. Some recommendations include fried okra, chicken fingers, and chicken barbecue. No matter where you wander in Waynesboro, great food is never far away.