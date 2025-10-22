Mississippi's Quaint City 2 Hours From Jackson Has A Peaceful Lake Park And Tasty Cuisine

Peaceful water views and easy outdoor fun define Maynor Creek Water Park, one of Waynesboro's most popular attractions. This is located about six miles west of the city along Reservoir Road. Maynor Creek Water Park is a 450-acre park managed by the Pat Harrison Waterway District, with it being centered on a large, flood-control lake that draws anglers from across the region in search of bream, catfish, crappie, and Florida bass. While it's a far cry from the bigger lakes in the state, such as Lake Pepin, a cherished playground in the Midwest, visitors can swim, kayak, boat, or water ski. That makes it perfect for family recreation. In the warmer months, the shoreline fills with picnickers. Meanwhile, spring brings blooming dogwoods and magnolias that brighten the forested trails surrounding the lake.

Those planning to stay longer will find plenty of options. The park features both inland and waterfront campsites with utility hookups, as well as cozy cabins and bungalows available for rent. As of writing, cabin rates typically range from about $125 to $160 per night, depending on size, while camping starts around $38.

Guests can also rent kayaks or aluminum boats, or launch their own for a small fee. On land, covered pavilions and meeting spaces make the park a go-to destination for reunions and outdoor gatherings. Those planning to visit should remember that alcohol and pets are restricted in certain areas. That said, fun can be found everywhere in the park.