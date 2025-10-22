New Mexico's Epic Whitewater Run Is A Thrill-Seekers Dream Hidden Between Stunning Southwest Cliffs
New Mexico is known as the Land of Enchantment thanks to its otherworldly desert landscape, star-filled night sky, and the oldest capital city in the United States, filled with a rich history and culture. But some know it as a land of excitement, since it's a premier whitewater rafting destination. Just 25 minutes outside of Taos, thrill-seekers will find the Taos Box, an epic whitewater run where foaming rapids, dramatic drops, and massive boulders are bordered by stunning cliffs. It's these 800-foot basalt cliffs of the Rio Grande Gorge that give this area its name, as they box the river in.
The Taos Box refers to two separate reaches: the 15-mile Lower Box has Class IV rapids, while the Upper Box is a 6-mile Class V+ stretch that's for experts only. With rapids like the "Boat Reamer" and "Screaming Left-Hand Turn" in the Lower Box, it's not hard to imagine what you're in for: frothy water and wild rapids course through the canyon and under the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, a steel behemoth that's the fifth-tallest bridge in the country, hanging 650 feet above the water's surface.
The last four miles of the Lower Box are especially thrilling ... or harrowing, depending on who you ask. Cisco Guevara, owner of Los Rios River Runners, describes them (via High on Adventure): "The last four miles are just screaming huge big stuff." There's a single 13-foot drop and the infamous rock garden that still gives him butterflies. These whitewater runs aren't for the faint of heart, but rather for those seeking an adventure in pristine wilderness, as the canyon doesn't have a railroad or road next to it, and you may see wildlife like bighorn sheep, beavers, and eagles soaring above.
What to know when rafting the Taos Box
Getting to the Taos Box is convenient, since Taos is only a 1.5-hour drive from Santa Fe and 2.5 hours from Albuquerque, both of which have airports. Taos also has a small airport, which services direct flights from several regional locations. Taos may be famous for its unbelievable 1,000-year-old world heritage site and Taos Ski Valley, its winter sports destination, but its whitewater rapids are close behind, as seen by the number of rafting companies in the town. It can be hard to choose, but some favorites are Los Rios River Runners and New Mexico River Adventures, both of which currently have a 4.9 rating on Yelp.
The rafting season is from spring to fall, typically from March to October, depending on weather conditions and water levels. The Rio Grande is not only one of the longest rivers in the U.S., but it's also one of the most endangered due to climate change, pollution, and agricultural overuse, so its water levels can change greatly throughout the year. It's possible to check them online or speak to the company you're booking with to determine the best time for your trip.
The Upper Box is only suitable for expert kayakers and rafters who can navigate Class IV and V rapids, as well as self-rescue. If you're a beginner or intermediate, it's highly recommended that you tackle the Lower Box with an expert or someone who's run it before. The Box isn't the only option near Taos either; the Racecourse is a stretch just south of the town that has Class III rapids, which are family-friendly but still exciting and challenging enough to offer an exciting adventure for everyone.