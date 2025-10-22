The Underrated Stretch Of Everglades Highway With An Elevated Boardwalk To Walk Above Alligators

Despite its striking appearance, Alligator Alley's Mile Marker 35 addition has been met with mixed opinions. While the facility was designed to promote environmental education, it's also reignited concerns about Florida's ongoing struggle to preserve its wild spaces even as it builds over them. "Stunning but so sad they kept building on our Everglades," commented one person on Instagram. "I'm assuming housing developments are next," they continued. Another commenter on Facebook wrote, "How much of the wet lands were demolished for this build...."

The critics may have a point. Adjacent to the new Environmental Education Center sits Big Cypress National Preserve, an "Everglades-lite" park full of old-growth cypress and brackish swampland where you may catch glimpses of both crocodiles and alligators — one of the only habitats where the two coexist. Spanning 729,900 acres, Big Cypress was the first designated national preserve in the U.S. and is home to the rare Florida panther, as well as one of the only spots in Florida where you can see the Milky Way at night without a telescope. You can access hiking in Big Cypress off I-75 via Mile Markers 51, 63, and 70.

Supporters argue that the site provides access to and awareness of an important, fragile ecosystem. Cotleur & Hearing, the landscape architectural firm behind the park's design, notes that the "vibrant wetland exhibit" was constructed on a former paved truck parking lot, repurposing an already-developed space. "The Department will provide a safe transportation system that ensures the mobility of people and goods, enhances economic prosperity, and preserves the quality of our environment and communities," states the Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT) official mission statement. But as the Florida writer behind Florida Rambler put it, "Who knew FDOT sees its mission as bringing us closer to nature?"