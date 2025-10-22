What Happens To America's World Heritage Sites Once The US Withdraws From UNESCO?

You might have seen the "UNESCO World Heritage" plaques at places like Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, the Statue of Liberty, and the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks along the Ohio River, signaling their cultural or natural significance. But on July 22, 2025, the U.S. State Department announced it would withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), effective December 31, 2026. Over 200 countries and territories are members of this agency, which promotes international cooperation in education, science, culture, and communication.

Among the main reasons for this severance are political and ideological disputes between Washington and the agency. The State Department stated, "Continued involvement in UNESCO is not in the national interest of the United States. UNESCO works to advance divisive social and cultural causes and maintains an outsized focus on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, a globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy." Furthermore, it condemned UNESCO's admission of Palestine as a member state and general "anti-Israel rhetoric" within UNESCO. Director-General Audrey Azoulay denied these anti-Israel claims in a statement by mentioning UNESCO's multiple educational projects about the Holocaust and anti-Semitism.

What will happen to the 26 UNESCO World Heritage sites in America, like Yellowstone National Park or the Statue of Liberty? Fortunately, UNESCO status is conferred on the sites themselves — it doesn't go away when a member state steps away from the agency. Those designations were made under the World Heritage Convention, a separate treaty that the U.S. ratified in 1973, so the country will continue to preserve these sites. The U.S., however, will face a handful of consequences after its withdrawal.