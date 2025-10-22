Minnesota's Best Trail Overlooks The Cleanest Lake In America With Cliffs, Waterfalls, And Shoreline

Minnesota is a hiker's paradise, blessed with an array of ecosystems from prairies and waterfalls to sprawling lakes and dense woodland. You can find more than 1,700 hiking trails throughout the state, including various routes around Minnesota's gorgeous Brainerd Lakes area and within the underrated Blue Mounds State Park, full of prairies and bison herds. But when it comes to finding the best trail in Minnesota, you need look no further than Palisade Head, an easy 1-mile trek that offers unparalleled views of Lake Superior, the cleanest lake in America, stretching across multiple states.

The Palisade Head trail begins right off Voyageur Highway, about 3 miles from the small city of Silver Bay. Simply park at the trailhead and walk down Palisade Head Road to the main area. During the summer, you can drive along the paved route, but this can be a bit of a pain for hikers who have to share the pathway with vehicles. Come winter, the road usually ices over or is covered in snow, so the trail is only accessible on foot. It quickly becomes an adventurous and far more challenging route, best traversed using snowshoes or shoes with microspikes. Your effort will be rewarded with those same incredible views from Palisade Head overlooking Lake Superior.

Palisade Head is an impressive rock formation located in Tettegouche State Park, formed over 1 billion years ago after a volcano erupted in the area. At its highest point, you can stand about 300 feet above Lake Superior, gazing out across the placid water all the way to Idaho's Sawtooth Mountain Range on a clear day. The trail to this ancient headland has a 4.5-star rating on AllTrails and is popular for being very accessible, taking only 30 to 60 minutes to complete. Views like this don't often come so easily.