New Jersey's Scenic Byway Passes Local Cuisine, Lodging, And Thrilling Recreation On A Unique Adventure
What feels like worlds away from the metropolitan Hudson River Waterfront and the busy beaches of the southern Jersey Shore, New Jersey's Highlands borough is surprisingly calm and lush, reminiscent of small-town New England. And you can take in some of the area's best scenery and sites on the Western Highlands Scenic Byway. At 23 miles long, the byway starts near Stockholm, New Jersey, on County Route 515 and proceeds north toward the New Jersey-New York border. Along the way, you'll get incredible views of the Highlands peaks, even crossing the Appalachian Trail, while passing local farms, historic buildings, and markets that are all worthy stops.
Designated a scenic byway by the state in 2016, the roadway was created to prevent the surrounding natural areas from overdevelopment. As a result, some of New Jersey's finest natural settings are on display here: State parks, mountains, and wildlife refuges can all be seen or visited while on the route. The southern portion of the route skirts along the edge of Hamburg Mountain, where the Hamburg Mountain Wildlife Management Area offers plenty of recreational opportunities, including hiking, biking, and fishing.
Entering Vernon Township, the route links to the Stairway to Heaven Trail, a beloved hike to one of New Jersey's best viewpoints. From the roadside parking area, it's a 2.5-mile out-and-back hike, and the vista offers spectacular views of the Kittatinny Mountains and surrounding farmland. Once you've reached the end of the byway, consider driving 5 minutes south to reach Wawayanda State Park, a wonderful preserve encompassing a portion of the Appalachian Trail and Wawayanda Lake.
Exploring the Western Highlands Scenic Byway
Between exploring the parks and trails along the Western Highlands Scenic Byway, the route connects to several lovely towns and heritage sites. The first town and the byway's starting point is Stockholm. For those flying in, it's about an hour's drive from Newark Liberty International Airport. On the way into Stockholm, consider a stop at the famed and mysterious "ghost bridge" in Oak Ridge for a spooky photo op. Though home to a small community of around 2,500 residents, Stockholm has cemented its place in history with the Stockholm United Methodist Church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1826, the church is still active and occasionally hosts community events, like craft fairs.
The byway makes a scenic loop on County Route 517 through Vernon Township, where you'll find Mountain Creek Resort, which might be considered the route's main activity hub. The resort has tons to do in any season, from its theme ride-filled Action Park to skiing around Vernon Peak. The resort provides lodging at The Appalachian, a hotel with views of the surrounding hills. There are other well-rated lodging options nearby, too, such as Minerals Hotel, which has multiple on-site restaurants and holds a four-star rating on Google Reviews.
Continuing north in Vernon, a stop at Heaven Hill Farm is a must for anyone who loves farm-fresh food. The 365-acre agriturism farm destination has a cider-filled Farm Market, homemade ice cream, and a garden center spanning four greenhouses. If you visit in the autumn, the farm's annual Great Pumpkin Festival is often considered the best fall festival in the state, featuring hayrides, a corn maze, pig races, and plenty of treats.