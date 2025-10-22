New Jersey's Scenic Byway Passes Local Cuisine, Lodging, And Thrilling Recreation On A Unique Adventure

What feels like worlds away from the metropolitan Hudson River Waterfront and the busy beaches of the southern Jersey Shore, New Jersey's Highlands borough is surprisingly calm and lush, reminiscent of small-town New England. And you can take in some of the area's best scenery and sites on the Western Highlands Scenic Byway. At 23 miles long, the byway starts near Stockholm, New Jersey, on County Route 515 and proceeds north toward the New Jersey-New York border. Along the way, you'll get incredible views of the Highlands peaks, even crossing the Appalachian Trail, while passing local farms, historic buildings, and markets that are all worthy stops.

Designated a scenic byway by the state in 2016, the roadway was created to prevent the surrounding natural areas from overdevelopment. As a result, some of New Jersey's finest natural settings are on display here: State parks, mountains, and wildlife refuges can all be seen or visited while on the route. The southern portion of the route skirts along the edge of Hamburg Mountain, where the Hamburg Mountain Wildlife Management Area offers plenty of recreational opportunities, including hiking, biking, and fishing.

Entering Vernon Township, the route links to the Stairway to Heaven Trail, a beloved hike to one of New Jersey's best viewpoints. From the roadside parking area, it's a 2.5-mile out-and-back hike, and the vista offers spectacular views of the Kittatinny Mountains and surrounding farmland. Once you've reached the end of the byway, consider driving 5 minutes south to reach Wawayanda State Park, a wonderful preserve encompassing a portion of the Appalachian Trail and Wawayanda Lake.