Pennsylvania's Safe, Serene Borough Near Philadelphia Boasts Shops And Tasty Restaurants

Just an hour outside of Philadelphia is a quaint college town brimming with shopping, dining, and charm and aptly named Collegeville. Home to the liberal arts college, Ursinus, this Montgomery County borough with a population of just over 5,500 people is a relaxing, safe escape from the city. In fact, Collegeville experiences virtually no violent crime — a statistic that landed it second on a ranking by ElitePersonalFinance of Pennsylvania's safest cities. With Perkiomen Creek running through the borough and a vibrant downtown with historic buildings and thriving local businesses as well as cultural institutions like the Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College, Collegeville is the serene getaway you didn't know you needed.

As one of Pennsylvania's most underrated cities, Collegeville is also an easy trip. From Philadelphia International Airport, you can reach Collegeville in just over an hour by car or a little over two hours by public transportation. Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia Valley Forge/Collegeville offers well-rated accommodations, with features like an onsite restaurant, a pool, and free parking.