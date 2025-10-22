Pennsylvania's Safe, Serene Borough Near Philadelphia Boasts Shops And Tasty Restaurants
Just an hour outside of Philadelphia is a quaint college town brimming with shopping, dining, and charm and aptly named Collegeville. Home to the liberal arts college, Ursinus, this Montgomery County borough with a population of just over 5,500 people is a relaxing, safe escape from the city. In fact, Collegeville experiences virtually no violent crime — a statistic that landed it second on a ranking by ElitePersonalFinance of Pennsylvania's safest cities. With Perkiomen Creek running through the borough and a vibrant downtown with historic buildings and thriving local businesses as well as cultural institutions like the Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College, Collegeville is the serene getaway you didn't know you needed.
As one of Pennsylvania's most underrated cities, Collegeville is also an easy trip. From Philadelphia International Airport, you can reach Collegeville in just over an hour by car or a little over two hours by public transportation. Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia Valley Forge/Collegeville offers well-rated accommodations, with features like an onsite restaurant, a pool, and free parking.
Shopping in Collegeville
From shopping centers to quirky boutiques, Collegeville is an underrated retail hub in the Philly area. Providence Town Center is Collegeville's shopping epicenter, where you'll find over 70 shops and dining options. It has a lot of big-name stores like Athleta, Ulta, and Old Navy, plus unique shopping destinations like Wild Birds Unlimited, a mecca for birders, and Nich Boutique, a local gem for trendy womenswear. Don't miss cute spots like Towne Book Center and Wine Bar, either, which dates back to 1990 and is a Collegeville institution. Although not a shop, Movie Tavern is another Collegeville favorite at the shopping center, thanks to its in-theater dining.
Collegeville's shopping options don't end there. The town's best antique shopping can be found at Mile Hill Antiques, where you can browse everything from dishes and other home goods to clothing, art, and more. If you're in the market for records, MaTones Music is your spot. For more of the area's best shopping, head to King of Prussia, a mall just 20 minutes away close to Chesterfield, a family-friendly suburb that's one of the best in the U.S.
Where to eat in Collegeville
Philadelphia is known for its amazing food scene and that extends to its surrounding towns like Collegeville, which is overflowing with a diverse dining scene of its own. Bonjung Japanese Restaurant serves up an array of sushi alongside Korean barbecue, while Chow Bistro is focused on American cuisine with global inspiration and offers seasonal menus in a cozy atmosphere. Troubles End Brewing is another local gem, with an array of lagers, ales, and saisons, plus a varied food menu and live music on Saturdays. If wine is more your speed, Collegeville has that too: The family-owned Evansburg Vineyards and Bistro offers hand-crafted wines along with an American and Mediterranean-inspired menu and charming indoor and outdoor seating.
If you're craving a cozy, classic diner, check out Collegeville Diner that offers all the quintessential staples, from an extensive breakfast menu to burgers, sandwiches, and much more. And a stop at Collegeville Italian Bakery is a non-negotiable for your time there. The locally run spot has been around since 1994, becoming a town staple for pizza, baked goods, deli sandwiches, and other Italian bites.