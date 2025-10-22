The Hidden Dangers Of Using In-Flight WiFi

Whether you're expecting an important email or want to stay on top of your social media feed, the allure of in-flight Wi-Fi is certainly there. Though in-flight Wi-Fi has been around for a while now, airlines are updating their policies so passengers can enjoy free Wi-Fi while they fly as a way to maintain and grow their customer base. But being tens of thousands of feet in the air doesn't protect you from the risks associated with connecting to public Wi-Fi hotspots.

In 2024, the Australian Federal Police charged a man for stealing personal information during the flight through what is called an "evil twin" cyberattack, wherein a malicious third party creates a fake Wi-Fi network with an official-sounding name. Users who connect to these networks will often be led to a phishing site where they'll be asked to enter their email and password or log in through one of their social media accounts. Meanwhile, any entered data is intercepted, copied, and stored on a third-party device.

Though the above-mentioned case is the only one that's been reported, travelers should be aware that it is possible and read up on how to protect their data and personal information. Though it can't be said for sure that cyberattacks are common aboard planes yet, they are increasingly common in airports, train stations, cafes, and even hotels — basically, anywhere you might expect people to linger for a couple of hours.