Find Lake Adventures, English-Inspired Streets, And Scenic Trails In This Unique City Near Knoxville

Taking a nature-filled road trip through the majestic Tennessee mountains, you will stumble upon some iconic natural wonders. Just 21 miles from Knoxville lies an innovative little town called Norris with plenty of areas to relax on the water and natural trails to explore. Fishing is popular here, since the Clinch river is host to a number of bass and other fish species, and it's not unusual to see families swimming and picnicking along lakes and streams.

This outdoor paradise might seem like it was created for recreation, but the town was originally built by the Tennessee Valley Authority in 1933 with the intention of housing all the workers assigned to build a dam. Norris Dam and the resulting reservoir, Norris Lake, were created as a result of Roosevelt's New Deal to improve commerce and reduce flooding in the area, inadvertently resulting in a thriving haven for vacationers looking to spend some lazy days on the water. Norris Lake has pristine clear waters and is one of America's most renowned gems for great swimming. Residents love to boast about Norris Lake's crystal clear waters; they are the cleanest in Tennessee and perhaps even the world. It's no surprise visitors come here to enjoy all types of water sports under the sun; you can regularly see jet skiers, speedboaters, and kayakers all along its waterways.

If water recreation isn't your thing, local residents recommend horseback riding along the Norris Dam, taking nature walks with their dogs along the many parks and trails, and learning about the town's history at the Lenoir Museum. Travelers can rent a cabin on Norris Lake to enjoy some lakeside serenity, hook up their RV, or camp out underneath the stars for a more traditional outdoor adventure.