Canada's Coolest Island Getaway Is A Remote Luxury Haven And The Sixth Best Hotel In The World

The winners are in for Condé Nast Traveler's 38th annual Readers' Choice Awards, an online survey where participants recognize their favorite hotels, cruise lines, spas, and more. In the hotels category, the top 50 included a pleasantly broad mix of properties, from lavish hotels within the portfolios of hospitality giants like Marriott to quirky boutique stays. Several independent spots also made the cut, including Canadian gem Fogo Island Inn. Coming in at sixth place, this luxury haven on the North Atlantic coast is one of the best hotels in the world, making the top 50 for nine years in a row.

The inn, completed in 2013 and spanning an impressive 43,000 square feet, can be spotted from miles away. It sits high atop imposing stilts, which emerge from the ground like the legs of an alien spaceship. But while it may appear unearthly and futuristic upon first glance, it's also designed to pay homage to local traditions and complement the natural environment. The stilted structure is reminiscent of the fishing stages used by Fogo communities, while the floor-to-ceiling windows and the building's X-shape provide both ample natural light and striking oceanic vistas as far as the eye can see.

The inn is situated on its namesake isle, one of Canada's remote islands where wild caribou roam. It's the largest offshore island in Newfoundland and Labrador, the country's most affordable province for 2025. This extraordinary place, filled with beauty and history, is as isolated as it gets. The closest major town is Gander, named after the nearby river and for the high number of geese inhabiting the area — but it still requires a lengthy ferry ride through turbulent Atlantic waters. However, if you do make the journey, you'll be duly rewarded with views of rugged coastline, spectacular icebergs, and saltbox homes.