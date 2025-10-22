Canada's Coolest Island Getaway Is A Remote Luxury Haven And The Sixth Best Hotel In The World
The winners are in for Condé Nast Traveler's 38th annual Readers' Choice Awards, an online survey where participants recognize their favorite hotels, cruise lines, spas, and more. In the hotels category, the top 50 included a pleasantly broad mix of properties, from lavish hotels within the portfolios of hospitality giants like Marriott to quirky boutique stays. Several independent spots also made the cut, including Canadian gem Fogo Island Inn. Coming in at sixth place, this luxury haven on the North Atlantic coast is one of the best hotels in the world, making the top 50 for nine years in a row.
The inn, completed in 2013 and spanning an impressive 43,000 square feet, can be spotted from miles away. It sits high atop imposing stilts, which emerge from the ground like the legs of an alien spaceship. But while it may appear unearthly and futuristic upon first glance, it's also designed to pay homage to local traditions and complement the natural environment. The stilted structure is reminiscent of the fishing stages used by Fogo communities, while the floor-to-ceiling windows and the building's X-shape provide both ample natural light and striking oceanic vistas as far as the eye can see.
The inn is situated on its namesake isle, one of Canada's remote islands where wild caribou roam. It's the largest offshore island in Newfoundland and Labrador, the country's most affordable province for 2025. This extraordinary place, filled with beauty and history, is as isolated as it gets. The closest major town is Gander, named after the nearby river and for the high number of geese inhabiting the area — but it still requires a lengthy ferry ride through turbulent Atlantic waters. However, if you do make the journey, you'll be duly rewarded with views of rugged coastline, spectacular icebergs, and saltbox homes.
Fogo Island Inn's history and mission
For such a small outport community, Fogo Island has a lengthy and diverse history. The earliest known settlers were various Indigenous populations, including the Beothuk peoples, who had inhabited Newfoundland for at least 2,000 years before European contact. And the first recorded fisheries date back to the late 1600s, when settlers from Europe, primarily Ireland and England, migrated to this blustery island. Despite the isolation and hardships, the residents thrived on cod-fishing and developed their own distinct culture, traditions, and crafts, which have been passed down through generations. And it was with the goal of protecting this unique heritage that Fogo Island Inn was born.
The brainchild of local Zita Cobb, the inn was just one of several initiatives under the non-profit she co-founded with her brothers, Shorefast. Other successful projects include Fogo Island Arts, a residency-based program that supports artistic research and production, and Fogo Island Workshops, which promotes local crafts. But the inn is certainly one of the shining stars of Shorefast's work — it's an architectural beauty following a regenerative travel model, where all surpluses are invested back into community enterprises. And it aims to tread lightly on its environment through a variety of sustainability measures: All landscaping and construction materials are local and natural, the roof is outfitted with solar panels, and a rainwater-collection system is used to supply the kitchen, toilets, and laundry.
As of March 2025, the inn has brought in around $40 million to the region (via The Telegram). So, as you stare out of your window at the view of tempestuous waters and stunning, glacier-shaped geological formations, you can rest assured that your money is going to a worthy cause: Your stay funds community-based businesses, preserves the island's cultural heritage, and supports economic resilience.
Staying and dining at Fogo Island Inn
Fogo Island Inn offers just 29 guest rooms, each one of them unique in design, across its four floors. Most of the furnishings and artwork that bring the interiors to life are sourced locally — like the furniture and quilts, hand-crafted at a nearby woodworking studio and by local women artisans, respectively. If you're an early riser, stay at the east-facing Sunrise Suite for astounding morning views. And if you're traveling with a group, the spacious Family Loft Suite, a two-storey, light-filled affair that sleeps five, is ideal. All of the suites on the first floor are universally accessible.
The cuisine at the on-site restaurants is mostly locavore, with around 80% of the food budget spent on locally-grown produce. And just like the islanders themselves, the food is shaped by the environment and climate. Head to the Dining Room to enjoy an ever-changing, seasonal menu, lovingly created with ingredients taken from the land and seas. Your food is served with a breathtaking view of the hypnotic ocean, under wildflower-inspired, Dutch-designed chandeliers. Or take a seat at the communal table in The Shed, where the taste of home-cooked, family-style dishes is enhanced by meaningful connections with strangers and the soft glow of candlelight. Seafood-lovers should try the traditional cod au gratin, lobster, or Atlantic snow crab, if available.
A stay here includes more than just your room. The rate comes with three full meals daily (either at the inn or at any other restaurant on the island), snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, gratuities, an on-island shuttle service, and certain excursions. You'll also have access to the inn's art gallery, cinema, and rooftop hot tubs. The nightly rate starts at around $1,760. Note that the property is closed from the end of October until the beginning of April.
Experiencing and traveling to Fogo Island
For an additional cost, you can make your time on Fogo Island even more exceptional by adding on extra experiences. Soar through the skies on a helicopter adventure, enjoying aerial views of this remote, wild land. Discover the thriving arts community here — participate in an interactive workshop that'll get your creative juices flowing through Fogo Island Arts at one of the four off-the-grid studios built by Shorefast. For a front-row seat to some of nature's finest work, book an open-boat tour. Get up close to imposing icebergs and look out for whales breaching, all while your guide regales you with tales of the region's history. And in the evening, enjoy a shed party, a Newfoundland staple that will guarantee community connection and good-natured fun.
To reach the island, you can choose between three arrival points. The most convenient (and expensive) is to fly to the Fogo Island airstrip via a chartered helicopter or plane. Or, you can head to the airport in St. John's, the province's capital, and the Canadian destination to visit for European culture. But a closer option is Gander International Airport (YQX), located in its namesake town. Gander may sound familiar to you: This town of just 12,000 residents came into the spotlight during the aftermath of the 9/11 events — 38 planes from across the globe carrying almost 7,000 passengers and crew were diverted here while U.S. airspace was closed (this story is now the subject of the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical "Come From Away"). From Gander or St. John's, you'll drive or take a shuttle to Farewell Harbour. Here you'll take the 45-minute ferry — a journey replete with sightings of ethereal icebergs and dramatic rocky outcrops teeming with seabirds — and arrive on the magical island you'll temporarily call home.